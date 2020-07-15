All apartments in New Haven County
39 Far View Commons
Last updated July 1 2020 at 11:40 PM

39 Far View Commons

39 Far View Commons · (203) 206-2236
Location

39 Far View Commons, New Haven County, CT 06488

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 39 · Avail. now

$2,500

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 1298 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Agent/Broker is the owner! Gorgeous townhouse with beautifully updated kitchen and baths, hardwood floors throughout, bedroom level laundry, private deck, large level yard, and a finished basement. 4 People only according to bylaws.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 39 Far View Commons have any available units?
39 Far View Commons has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 39 Far View Commons have?
Some of 39 Far View Commons's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 39 Far View Commons currently offering any rent specials?
39 Far View Commons is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 39 Far View Commons pet-friendly?
No, 39 Far View Commons is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New Haven County.
Does 39 Far View Commons offer parking?
Yes, 39 Far View Commons offers parking.
Does 39 Far View Commons have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 39 Far View Commons offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 39 Far View Commons have a pool?
No, 39 Far View Commons does not have a pool.
Does 39 Far View Commons have accessible units?
No, 39 Far View Commons does not have accessible units.
Does 39 Far View Commons have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 39 Far View Commons has units with dishwashers.
Does 39 Far View Commons have units with air conditioning?
No, 39 Far View Commons does not have units with air conditioning.
