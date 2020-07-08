229 Branford Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Quaint Country Setting. Convenient Location. Move Right In! Completely remodeled 2nd floor one-bedroom ranch. Fresh Paint. Bright and Airy. New Cabinets, Stainless Steel Stove, Refrigerator, Dishwasher and Microwave. New hot water heater, wood floors and carpet. Pull down attic for storage. Private rear deck off of kitchen. Gorgeous tiled bathroom. Washer/Dryer in unit. Gas utilities. Two months security and credit check required. No Pets! No Smoking! Ready to move in and call home. Available August 1st. Agent/Owner.