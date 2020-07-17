143 Beacon Valley Rd 2

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Freshly Renovated 2 BR Apt. In Beacon Falls 2nd Fl - Property Id: 304375



*CALL BILL FOR PRIVATE SHOWING 203-727-0471

**Please see Virtual Walk through below

Copy Link and paste in browser: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=tBo3N2pzRox&mls=1



A gorgeous newly renovated 2 BR 1 Bath unit. *Heat included! Upper level of two unit residence. Features a stocked brook in the back of property, 2 reserved off street parking spots, and use of the common areas. Plenty of room for outdoor enjoyment. There are a total of only 3 units in this entirely redone estate. Tenant responsible for Electric and snow removal of reserved parking area. W+D hookups in unit. Close to Nature! No Smoking, NO PETS NO EXCEPTIONS. To qualify: $45 non refundable application fee and must meet application standards. Minimum 630 credit score, No evictions/foreclosures, 1 Month Security deposit and 1st months rent delivered at lease signing. Well qualified applicants only. 2 yr leases available and occupying immediately.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/143-beacon-valley-rd-beacon-falls-ct-unit-2/304375

Property Id 304375



No Pets Allowed



