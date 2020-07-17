All apartments in New Haven County
Find more places like 143 Beacon Valley Rd 2.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New Haven County, CT
/
143 Beacon Valley Rd 2
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

143 Beacon Valley Rd 2

143 Beacon Valley Road · (203) 727-0471
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

143 Beacon Valley Road, New Haven County, CT 06403

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 2 · Avail. now

$1,200

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 827 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
some paid utils
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Freshly Renovated 2 BR Apt. In Beacon Falls 2nd Fl - Property Id: 304375

*CALL BILL FOR PRIVATE SHOWING 203-727-0471
**Please see Virtual Walk through below
Copy Link and paste in browser: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=tBo3N2pzRox&mls=1

Please Read Carefully.
A gorgeous newly renovated 2 BR 1 Bath unit. *Heat included! Upper level of two unit residence. Features a stocked brook in the back of property, 2 reserved off street parking spots, and use of the common areas. Plenty of room for outdoor enjoyment. There are a total of only 3 units in this entirely redone estate. Tenant responsible for Electric and snow removal of reserved parking area. W+D hookups in unit. Close to Nature! No Smoking, NO PETS NO EXCEPTIONS. To qualify: $45 non refundable application fee and must meet application standards. Minimum 630 credit score, No evictions/foreclosures, 1 Month Security deposit and 1st months rent delivered at lease signing. Well qualified applicants only. 2 yr leases available and occupying immediately.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/143-beacon-valley-rd-beacon-falls-ct-unit-2/304375
Property Id 304375

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5957425)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 143 Beacon Valley Rd 2 have any available units?
143 Beacon Valley Rd 2 has a unit available for $1,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 143 Beacon Valley Rd 2 have?
Some of 143 Beacon Valley Rd 2's amenities include hardwood floors, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 143 Beacon Valley Rd 2 currently offering any rent specials?
143 Beacon Valley Rd 2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 143 Beacon Valley Rd 2 pet-friendly?
No, 143 Beacon Valley Rd 2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New Haven County.
Does 143 Beacon Valley Rd 2 offer parking?
Yes, 143 Beacon Valley Rd 2 offers parking.
Does 143 Beacon Valley Rd 2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 143 Beacon Valley Rd 2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 143 Beacon Valley Rd 2 have a pool?
No, 143 Beacon Valley Rd 2 does not have a pool.
Does 143 Beacon Valley Rd 2 have accessible units?
No, 143 Beacon Valley Rd 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 143 Beacon Valley Rd 2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 143 Beacon Valley Rd 2 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 143 Beacon Valley Rd 2 have units with air conditioning?
No, 143 Beacon Valley Rd 2 does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 143 Beacon Valley Rd 2?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

254 College Street
254 College St
New Haven, CT 06510
200 Fountain Apartment Homes
216 Fountain St
New Haven, CT 06515
Meriden Commons
177 State St
Meriden, CT 06450
Oakland Gardens Apartments
300 Britannia St
Meriden, CT 06450
The Audubon New Haven
367 Orange Street
New Haven, CT 06511
The Soundview at Savin Rock
1 Campbell Ave
West Haven, CT 06516
The Fairways
80 Eastern St
New Haven, CT 06513
Britannia Commons
234 Sherman Ave
Meriden, CT 06450

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New Haven, CTStamford, CTHartford, CTMeriden, CTMilford city, CTMiddletown, CTNorwalk, CTDanbury, CTManchester, CTWaterbury, CTWest Haven, CTWethersfield, CT
East Hartford, CTShelton, CTCoram, NYNew Britain, CTNorth Haven, CTEast Haven, CTGuilford Center, CTStratford, CTTrumbull, CTBridgeport, CTAnsonia, CTWestport, CT
Wallingford Center, CTBristol, CTBranford Center, CTNaugatuck, CTGlastonbury Center, CTSouthold, NYCutchogue, NYEssex Village, CTDarien, CTTorrington, CTGreenport West, NYRidgefield, CT

Apartments Near Colleges

Albertus Magnus CollegeUniversity of Bridgeport
Capital Community CollegeUniversity of Hartford
University of New Haven
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity