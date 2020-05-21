Amenities
Springwood Gardens offers residents the best value in New Britain, CT, with amenities and onsite management to boot. From a convenient location in the center of town, to worry-free community benefits and upgraded interiors, we offer a premier rental experience with a price that fits your budget. Our pet-friendly communitys onsite management team provides you with personal service including 24/7 emergency maintenance. Springwood Gardens is near the CTtransit bus line and is conveniently located close to major highways, so getting around town is hassle-free. We take the stress out of finding a parking spot close to home by providing free parking permit passes for all of our residents.