Springwood Gardens

192 Allen Street · (860) 879-3133
Rent Special
Refund app fee with 12 month lease for qualified applicants!
Location

192 Allen Street, New Britain, CT 06053

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 122 · Avail. Aug 10

$925

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 576 sqft

Unit 5C5 · Avail. now

$955

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 550 sqft

Unit 205 · Avail. Aug 10

$955

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 550 sqft

See 3+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 224 · Avail. now

$975

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 720 sqft

Unit 301 · Avail. now

$975

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 720 sqft

Unit 6A2 · Avail. now

$1,100

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 738 sqft

See 2+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Springwood Gardens.

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
parking
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Springwood Gardens offers residents the best value in New Britain, CT, with amenities and onsite management to boot. From a convenient location in the center of town, to worry-free community benefits and upgraded interiors, we offer a premier rental experience with a price that fits your budget. Our pet-friendly communitys onsite management team provides you with personal service including 24/7 emergency maintenance. Springwood Gardens is near the CTtransit bus line and is conveniently located close to major highways, so getting around town is hassle-free. We take the stress out of finding a parking spot close to home by providing free parking permit passes for all of our residents.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas
Application Fee: $25 per applicant
Deposit: 1-2 months rent depending on credit
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $250 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $25 per pet/month
Parking Details: Open lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Springwood Gardens have any available units?
Springwood Gardens has 11 units available starting at $925 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in New Britain, CT?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New Britain Rent Report.
What amenities does Springwood Gardens have?
Some of Springwood Gardens's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Springwood Gardens currently offering any rent specials?
Springwood Gardens is offering the following rent specials: Refund app fee with 12 month lease for qualified applicants!
Is Springwood Gardens pet-friendly?
Yes, Springwood Gardens is pet friendly.
Does Springwood Gardens offer parking?
Yes, Springwood Gardens offers parking.
Does Springwood Gardens have units with washers and dryers?
No, Springwood Gardens does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Springwood Gardens have a pool?
No, Springwood Gardens does not have a pool.
Does Springwood Gardens have accessible units?
Yes, Springwood Gardens has accessible units.
Does Springwood Gardens have units with dishwashers?
No, Springwood Gardens does not have units with dishwashers.
