Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors pet friendly 24hr maintenance parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors bathtub carpet ceiling fan oven range recently renovated refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed accessible parking on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Springwood Gardens offers residents the best value in New Britain, CT, with amenities and onsite management to boot. From a convenient location in the center of town, to worry-free community benefits and upgraded interiors, we offer a premier rental experience with a price that fits your budget. Our pet-friendly communitys onsite management team provides you with personal service including 24/7 emergency maintenance. Springwood Gardens is near the CTtransit bus line and is conveniently located close to major highways, so getting around town is hassle-free. We take the stress out of finding a parking spot close to home by providing free parking permit passes for all of our residents.