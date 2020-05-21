Rent Calculator
523 Stanley Street
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:10 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
523 Stanley Street
523 Stanley Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
523 Stanley Street, New Britain, CT 06051
Amenities
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Freshly painted. It must see.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 523 Stanley Street have any available units?
523 Stanley Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
New Britain, CT
.
How much is rent in New Britain, CT?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
New Britain Rent Report
.
Is 523 Stanley Street currently offering any rent specials?
523 Stanley Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 523 Stanley Street pet-friendly?
No, 523 Stanley Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in New Britain
.
Does 523 Stanley Street offer parking?
No, 523 Stanley Street does not offer parking.
Does 523 Stanley Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 523 Stanley Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 523 Stanley Street have a pool?
No, 523 Stanley Street does not have a pool.
Does 523 Stanley Street have accessible units?
No, 523 Stanley Street does not have accessible units.
Does 523 Stanley Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 523 Stanley Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 523 Stanley Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 523 Stanley Street does not have units with air conditioning.
