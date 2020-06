Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garage walk in closets internet access

Unit Amenities furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage internet access

FURNISHED! FURNISHED! FURNISHED!



It is very rare to find a unit like this in such good condition.



Amenities Include:

. Refinished hardwood floors

. Washer and dryer in apartment

. Large Front porch with incredible views

. Garage Parking available

. Amazing original trim and French doors

. Very large 14'X14' bedrooms

4 Family house located on a quiet residential Street. Very high up with wonderful views of New Britain.