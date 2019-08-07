107 Gold Street - AA

Amenities

ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED!! Electric, heat & hot water!!



Freshly painted and cleaned large studio apartment on the corner of Gold & Lyman Streets, with private entrance door!



- Hardwood floors

- Full bathroom with tub

- Fully applianced kitchen

- On-site coin laundry in basement

- Street parking ONLY



- Credit, criminal & eviction checks required for all tenants



Minimum income to qualify: $2,000/month



Security deposit: $1,275

2-year lease

Quiet 7 unit building located on the corner of Gold and Lyman Streets. 1-block walk to Broad Street (Little Poland) for restaurants, shopping, and groceries. Short walk (3 blocks) to park for basketball, etc.