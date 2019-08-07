All apartments in New Britain
107 Gold Street - AA
Last updated June 11 2020 at 8:46 AM

107 Gold Street - AA

107 Gold Street · (860) 470-6565
Location

107 Gold Street, New Britain, CT 06053

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

Studio

Unit 0 Bed · Avail. now

$725

Studio · 1 Bath · 550 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
all utils included
parking
basketball court
range
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
on-site laundry
parking
ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED!! Electric, heat & hot water!!

Freshly painted and cleaned large studio apartment on the corner of Gold & Lyman Streets, with private entrance door!

- Hardwood floors
- Full bathroom with tub
- Fully applianced kitchen
- On-site coin laundry in basement
- Street parking ONLY

- Credit, criminal & eviction checks required for all tenants

Minimum income to qualify: $2,000/month

Security deposit: $1,275
2-year lease
Quiet 7 unit building located on the corner of Gold and Lyman Streets. 1-block walk to Broad Street (Little Poland) for restaurants, shopping, and groceries. Short walk (3 blocks) to park for basketball, etc.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 107 Gold Street - AA have any available units?
107 Gold Street - AA has a unit available for $725 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New Britain, CT?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New Britain Rent Report.
What amenities does 107 Gold Street - AA have?
Some of 107 Gold Street - AA's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and all utils included. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 107 Gold Street - AA currently offering any rent specials?
107 Gold Street - AA isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 107 Gold Street - AA pet-friendly?
No, 107 Gold Street - AA is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New Britain.
Does 107 Gold Street - AA offer parking?
Yes, 107 Gold Street - AA does offer parking.
Does 107 Gold Street - AA have units with washers and dryers?
No, 107 Gold Street - AA does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 107 Gold Street - AA have a pool?
No, 107 Gold Street - AA does not have a pool.
Does 107 Gold Street - AA have accessible units?
No, 107 Gold Street - AA does not have accessible units.
Does 107 Gold Street - AA have units with dishwashers?
No, 107 Gold Street - AA does not have units with dishwashers.
