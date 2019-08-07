107 Gold Street - AA

Amenities
ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED!! Electric, heat & hot water!!
Freshly painted and cleaned large studio apartment on the corner of Gold & Lyman Streets, with private entrance door!
- Hardwood floors
- Full bathroom with tub
- Fully applianced kitchen
- On-site coin laundry in basement
- Street parking ONLY
- Credit, criminal & eviction checks required for all tenants
Minimum income to qualify: $2,000/month
Security deposit: $1,275
2-year lease
Quiet 7 unit building located on the corner of Gold and Lyman Streets. 1-block walk to Broad Street (Little Poland) for restaurants, shopping, and groceries. Short walk (3 blocks) to park for basketball, etc.