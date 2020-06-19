All apartments in Mystic
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:30 AM

31 Broadway Avenue

Location

31 Broadway Avenue, Mystic, CT 06355
Downtown Mystic

Amenities

parking
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Sweet unfurnished efficiency apartment. Near train station and Downtown Mystic. Private parking. Convenient location near CVS. No pets and no smokers. Located at rear of this building.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 31 Broadway Avenue have any available units?
31 Broadway Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mystic, CT.
Is 31 Broadway Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
31 Broadway Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 31 Broadway Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 31 Broadway Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mystic.
Does 31 Broadway Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 31 Broadway Avenue does offer parking.
Does 31 Broadway Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 31 Broadway Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 31 Broadway Avenue have a pool?
No, 31 Broadway Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 31 Broadway Avenue have accessible units?
No, 31 Broadway Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 31 Broadway Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 31 Broadway Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 31 Broadway Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 31 Broadway Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
