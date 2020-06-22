All apartments in Mystic
Find more places like 2 Godfrey Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mystic, CT
/
2 Godfrey Street
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:30 AM

2 Godfrey Street

2 Godfrey Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mystic
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

2 Godfrey Street, Mystic, CT 06355
West Mystic

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Welcome to all the downtown Mystic has to offer; restaurants, shops, historic drawbridge, Mystic Seaport and Aquarium to mention just a few. Many additional amenities are a short walk into town as well. This home is a spacious four bedroom two full bath with a fenced in yard and two car garage. There is a fireplace to enjoy for the winter months and multiple air-conditioning units for summer months. Off of the dining area is a gray stone patio for outside grilling and relaxing. Additionally, this home is located within a short walking distance to the public library and a park.

This home is located within a short drive to both I.95 north and south (approximately one mile).

Renters responsible for lawn care and any necessary winter conditions (i.e. snow removal).
This is a six (6) month rental from 7-1-2020 to 12-31-2020.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2 Godfrey Street have any available units?
2 Godfrey Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mystic, CT.
What amenities does 2 Godfrey Street have?
Some of 2 Godfrey Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2 Godfrey Street currently offering any rent specials?
2 Godfrey Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2 Godfrey Street pet-friendly?
No, 2 Godfrey Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mystic.
Does 2 Godfrey Street offer parking?
Yes, 2 Godfrey Street does offer parking.
Does 2 Godfrey Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2 Godfrey Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2 Godfrey Street have a pool?
No, 2 Godfrey Street does not have a pool.
Does 2 Godfrey Street have accessible units?
No, 2 Godfrey Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2 Godfrey Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2 Godfrey Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 2 Godfrey Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2 Godfrey Street has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Harbor Heights Mystic
50 Perkins Farm Drive
Mystic, CT 06355

Similar Pages

Mystic 1 BedroomsMystic 2 Bedrooms
Mystic Apartments with BalconyMystic Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Mystic Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Providence, RIMiddletown, CTWarwick, RIManchester, CTNorwich, CTWethersfield, CTNew London, CTCranston, RIEast Hartford, CTEast Providence, RI
Woonsocket, RIGroton, CTGlastonbury Center, CTWillimantic, CTWakefield-Peacedale, RIRockville, CTWesterly, RISouthold, NYHampton Bays, NYNewport East, RI
Pawcatuck, CTCutchogue, NYWebster, MAEssex Village, CTGuilford Center, CTMadison Center, CTGreenport, NYGreenport West, NYNewport, RIPawtucket, RI

Apartments Near Colleges

Rhode Island CollegeProvidence College
Three Rivers Community CollegeUnited States Coast Guard Academy
Wesleyan University