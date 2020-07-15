Spinnaker Hunt Apartments

Lease Length: 12-14 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Water
Application Fee: $75 Per Applicant
Deposit: One to two month’s rent, dependent on meeting income and credit guidelines
Additional: Tenant responsible for all electrical, gas, renter's insurance (required), and trash $15/month
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $500 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $40 per pet
restrictions: Breed Restrictions: A pound maximum weight limit per pet will be strictly enforced. No aggressive breeds (Pit Bull Terriers, Staffordshire Terriers, Rottweiler, German Shepherds, Presa Canarios, Chows Chows, Doberman Pinschers, Akitas, Wolf-hybrids, Mastiffs, Cane Corsos, Great Danes, Alaskan Malamutes, Siberian Huskies, American Bulldog, German Shepard, Tosa Inu, American Bandogge, Dogo Argentino, Perro de Presa Canario, Gull Dong, Rhodesian Ridgeback, Siberian Huskie, Boerboel, Pharaoh Hound, Caucasian Ovcharka, Boxer, Saint Bernard, and Alaskan Malamute) will not be allowed as well as any other breed that management deems aggressive.