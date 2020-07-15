Spinnaker Hunt Apartments

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator microwave oven stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage gym pet friendly 24hr maintenance internet access

Spinnaker Hunt is a private enclave tucked in a quiet, residential area just off the historic Boston Post Road. Commuting from your new home is a breeze with convenient access to both Merritt Parkway and I-95. You'll enjoy a variety of spacious studio, one- and two-bedroom apartment homes to choose from with options such as hardwood floors, vaulted ceilings and private decks. At Spinnaker Hunt, you'll find all the comforts of home in apartment-style living.