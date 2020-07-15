All apartments in Milford city
Find more places like Spinnaker Hunt Apartments.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Milford city, CT
/
Spinnaker Hunt Apartments
Last updated July 15 2020 at 4:03 AM

Spinnaker Hunt Apartments

253 W River St · (475) 242-0289
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Milford city
See all
Downtown Milford - Harbor - Post Road South
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

253 W River St, Milford city, CT 06460
Downtown Milford - Harbor - Post Road South

Price and availability

VERIFIED 32 MIN AGO

Studio

Unit 253-28 · Avail. Aug 20

$1,174

Studio · 1 Bath · 538 sqft

1 Bedroom

Unit 253-04 · Avail. Aug 26

$1,560

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 752 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Spinnaker Hunt Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
microwave
oven
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
gym
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
internet access
Spinnaker Hunt is a private enclave tucked in a quiet, residential area just off the historic Boston Post Road. Commuting from your new home is a breeze with convenient access to both Merritt Parkway and I-95. You'll enjoy a variety of spacious studio, one- and two-bedroom apartment homes to choose from with options such as hardwood floors, vaulted ceilings and private decks. At Spinnaker Hunt, you'll find all the comforts of home in apartment-style living.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12-14 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Water
Application Fee: $75 Per Applicant
Deposit: One to two month’s rent, dependent on meeting income and credit guidelines
Additional: Tenant responsible for all electrical, gas, renter's insurance (required), and trash $15/month
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $500 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $40 per pet
restrictions: Breed Restrictions: A pound maximum weight limit per pet will be strictly enforced. No aggressive breeds (Pit Bull Terriers, Staffordshire Terriers, Rottweiler, German Shepherds, Presa Canarios, Chows Chows, Doberman Pinschers, Akitas, Wolf-hybrids, Mastiffs, Cane Corsos, Great Danes, Alaskan Malamutes, Siberian Huskies, American Bulldog, German Shepard, Tosa Inu, American Bandogge, Dogo Argentino, Perro de Presa Canario, Gull Dong, Rhodesian Ridgeback, Siberian Huskie, Boerboel, Pharaoh Hound, Caucasian Ovcharka, Boxer, Saint Bernard, and Alaskan Malamute) will not be allowed as well as any other breed that management deems aggressive.
Parking Details: Surface lot. Open Surface Lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Spinnaker Hunt Apartments have any available units?
Spinnaker Hunt Apartments has 2 units available starting at $1,174 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Spinnaker Hunt Apartments have?
Some of Spinnaker Hunt Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Spinnaker Hunt Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Spinnaker Hunt Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Spinnaker Hunt Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Spinnaker Hunt Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Spinnaker Hunt Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Spinnaker Hunt Apartments offers parking.
Does Spinnaker Hunt Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Spinnaker Hunt Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Spinnaker Hunt Apartments have a pool?
No, Spinnaker Hunt Apartments does not have a pool.
Does Spinnaker Hunt Apartments have accessible units?
No, Spinnaker Hunt Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Spinnaker Hunt Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Spinnaker Hunt Apartments has units with dishwashers.
Does Spinnaker Hunt Apartments have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Spinnaker Hunt Apartments has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for Spinnaker Hunt Apartments?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Spinnaker Brook
158 Cherry Street
Milford city, CT 06460
Halstead Milford
1 Avalon Dr
Milford city, CT 06460
Spinnaker Square Apartments
56 South Broad St
Milford city, CT 06460
Spinnaker Chase Apartments
68-70 W Main St
Milford city, CT 06460
Spinnaker Crest
79 Noble Avenue
Milford city, CT 06460
Spinnaker Green
124 Washington St
Milford city, CT 06460
Spinnaker Wharf Apartments
3 Schooner Ln
Milford city, CT 06460
Spinnaker Station
33 Railroad Avenue
Milford city, CT 06460

Similar Pages

Milford city 1 BedroomsMilford city 2 Bedrooms
Milford city Apartments with ParkingMilford city Pet Friendly Places
Milford city Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New Haven, CTStamford, CTMiddletown, CTNorwalk, CTMeriden, CTDanbury, CTWaterbury, CTWest Hartford, CT
West Haven, CTWethersfield, CTStratford, CTShelton, CTCoram, NYNew Britain, CTEast Haven, CTNorth Haven, CT
Trumbull, CTCentral Islip, NYHuntington Station, NYNaugatuck, CTEast Patchogue, NYHauppauge, NYDarien, CTRonkonkoma, NY

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Milford Harbor Post Road South

Apartments Near Colleges

Albertus Magnus CollegeUniversity of New Haven
Norwalk Community CollegeWesleyan University
Yale University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity