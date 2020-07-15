Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator oven range Property Amenities parking 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Nestled just off the historic Boston Post Road, Spinnaker Green is conveniently located next to shopping, restaurants and I-95. A stone-walled entrance welcomes you and lovely gardens add to the ambiance of this peaceful and charming property. The one-bedroom apartment homes offer private entrances, open floor plans and modern amenities while the community offers dedicated parking, lush garden areas and outdoor patios and decks for entertaining. Spinnaker Green is a perfect combination of location and lifestyle.