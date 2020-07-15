All apartments in Milford city
Milford city, CT
Spinnaker Green
Spinnaker Green

124 Washington St · (475) 234-0214
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

124 Washington St, Milford city, CT 06460
Downtown Milford - Harbor - Post Road South

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 120-C · Avail. Aug 7

$1,578

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 846 sqft

Unit 134-C · Avail. Jul 17

$1,838

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 768 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Spinnaker Green.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
oven
range
Property Amenities
parking
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Nestled just off the historic Boston Post Road, Spinnaker Green is conveniently located next to shopping, restaurants and I-95. A stone-walled entrance welcomes you and lovely gardens add to the ambiance of this peaceful and charming property. The one-bedroom apartment homes offer private entrances, open floor plans and modern amenities while the community offers dedicated parking, lush garden areas and outdoor patios and decks for entertaining. Spinnaker Green is a perfect combination of location and lifestyle.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12-14 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Water
Application Fee: $75 per applicant
Deposit: 1 to 2 month’s rent -- based on credit
Additional: Residents are responsible for electricity, gas heat and renter's insurance
Pets Allowed: cats, fish
fee: $500 per apartment (non-refundable)
limit: 2
rent: $40 per pet
restrictions: A pound maximum weight limit per pet will be strictly enforced. No aggressive breeds (Pit Bull Terriers, Staffordshire Terriers, Rottweiler, German Shepherds, Presa Canarios, Chows Chows, Doberman Pinschers, Akitas, Wolf-hybrids, Mastiffs, Cane Corsos, Great Danes, Alaskan Malamutes, Siberian Huskies, American Bulldog, German Shepard, Tosa Inu, American Bandogge, Dogo Argentino, Perro de Presa Canario, Gull Dong, Rhodesian Ridgeback, Siberian Huskie, Boerboel, Pharaoh Hound, Caucasian Ovcharka, Boxer, Saint Bernard, and Alaskan Malamute) will not be allowed as well as any other breed that management deems aggressive.
Parking Details: Surface lot. Included in lease. Open surface lot.
Storage Details: Storage Unit: $60
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Spinnaker Green have any available units?
Spinnaker Green has 2 units available starting at $1,578 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Spinnaker Green have?
Some of Spinnaker Green's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Spinnaker Green currently offering any rent specials?
Spinnaker Green is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Spinnaker Green pet-friendly?
Yes, Spinnaker Green is pet friendly.
Does Spinnaker Green offer parking?
Yes, Spinnaker Green offers parking.
Does Spinnaker Green have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Spinnaker Green offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Spinnaker Green have a pool?
No, Spinnaker Green does not have a pool.
Does Spinnaker Green have accessible units?
No, Spinnaker Green does not have accessible units.
Does Spinnaker Green have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Spinnaker Green has units with dishwashers.
Does Spinnaker Green have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Spinnaker Green has units with air conditioning.
