Spinnaker Green

Lease Length: 12-14 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Water
Application Fee: $75 per applicant
Deposit: 1 to 2 month’s rent -- based on credit
Additional: Residents are responsible for electricity, gas heat and renter's insurance
Pets Allowed: cats, fish
fee: $500 per apartment (non-refundable)
limit: 2
rent: $40 per pet
restrictions: A pound maximum weight limit per pet will be strictly enforced. No aggressive breeds (Pit Bull Terriers, Staffordshire Terriers, Rottweiler, German Shepherds, Presa Canarios, Chows Chows, Doberman Pinschers, Akitas, Wolf-hybrids, Mastiffs, Cane Corsos, Great Danes, Alaskan Malamutes, Siberian Huskies, American Bulldog, German Shepard, Tosa Inu, American Bandogge, Dogo Argentino, Perro de Presa Canario, Gull Dong, Rhodesian Ridgeback, Siberian Huskie, Boerboel, Pharaoh Hound, Caucasian Ovcharka, Boxer, Saint Bernard, and Alaskan Malamute) will not be allowed as well as any other breed that management deems aggressive.
Storage Details: Storage Unit: $60
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.