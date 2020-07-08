All apartments in Milford city
Spinnaker Chase Apartments
Last updated July 15 2020 at 4:03 AM

Spinnaker Chase Apartments

68-70 W Main St · (475) 234-4290
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Rent Special
Sign a 12-15 month lease beginning on or before 07/31/2020 and receive *One Month Free* on select apartment homes! Call today to schedule your tour!
Location

68-70 W Main St, Milford city, CT 06460
Downtown Milford - Harbor - Post Road South

Price and availability

VERIFIED 32 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 68-03 · Avail. Aug 14

$1,561

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 825 sqft

Unit 70-16 · Avail. now

$1,582

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 807 sqft

Unit 68-10 · Avail. Sep 2

$1,689

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 768 sqft

See 3+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Spinnaker Chase Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
refrigerator
oven
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
gym
pet friendly
internet access
Nestled in a peaceful residential area of downtown Milford, Spinnaker Chase is a two-story community that offers spacious one-bedroom apartment homes with meticulously maintained private entrances, dedicated parking and light-filled spaces. The community is located just a stone's throw away from the best nightlife, dining and shopping in town and close to the Metro-North train and highways, making your commute a breeze. Spinnaker Chase is an apartment community that feels like home.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12-14 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $75 Per Applicant
Deposit: 1 to 2 month’s rent -- based on credit.
Additional: Residents are responsible for electricity, gas heat and renter's insurance
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $500 per pet (non-refundable)
limit: 2
rent: $40 per pet
restrictions: A pound maximum weight limit per pet will be strictly enforced. No aggressive breeds (Pit Bull Terriers, Staffordshire Terriers, Rottweiler, German Shepherds, Presa Canarios, Chows Chows, Doberman Pinschers, Akitas, Wolf-hybrids, Mastiffs, Cane Corsos, Great Danes, Alaskan Malamutes, Siberian Huskies, American Bulldog, German Shepard, Tosa Inu, American Bandogge, Dogo Argentino, Perro de Presa Canario, Gull Dong, Rhodesian Ridgeback, Siberian Huskie, Boerboel, Pharaoh Hound, Caucasian Ovcharka, Boxer, Saint Bernard, and Alaskan Malamute) will not be allowed as well as any other breed that management deems aggressive.
Parking Details: Surface lot. Included in lease. Open surface lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Spinnaker Chase Apartments have any available units?
Spinnaker Chase Apartments has 6 units available starting at $1,561 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Spinnaker Chase Apartments have?
Some of Spinnaker Chase Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Spinnaker Chase Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Spinnaker Chase Apartments is offering the following rent specials: Sign a 12-15 month lease beginning on or before 07/31/2020 and receive *One Month Free* on select apartment homes! Call today to schedule your tour!
Is Spinnaker Chase Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Spinnaker Chase Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Spinnaker Chase Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Spinnaker Chase Apartments offers parking.
Does Spinnaker Chase Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Spinnaker Chase Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Spinnaker Chase Apartments have a pool?
No, Spinnaker Chase Apartments does not have a pool.
Does Spinnaker Chase Apartments have accessible units?
No, Spinnaker Chase Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Spinnaker Chase Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Spinnaker Chase Apartments has units with dishwashers.
Does Spinnaker Chase Apartments have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Spinnaker Chase Apartments has units with air conditioning.
