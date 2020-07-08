Spinnaker Chase Apartments

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry refrigerator oven stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed gym pet friendly internet access

Nestled in a peaceful residential area of downtown Milford, Spinnaker Chase is a two-story community that offers spacious one-bedroom apartment homes with meticulously maintained private entrances, dedicated parking and light-filled spaces. The community is located just a stone's throw away from the best nightlife, dining and shopping in town and close to the Metro-North train and highways, making your commute a breeze. Spinnaker Chase is an apartment community that feels like home.