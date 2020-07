Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors parking air conditioning fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace furnished hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking

$6000 per week. Enjoy the Milford waterfront at its best! This home is available 7/5/2020-7/25/2020 and 8/1/2020-8/29/2020 on a weekly basis. This furnished summer rental is your home away from home. Featuring a wide-open floor plan and plenty of space for friends and family! Oak floors, Central Air, new designer kitchen. Off street parking a plus! Huge deck to enjoy your morning coffee or afternoon spirit with breathtaking views of Long Island Sound & Charles Island on gorgeous white sandy beach. Walking distance to Silver Sands / Walnut Beach Boardwalk.