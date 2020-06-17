455 East St

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage hot tub

RENT TO OWN ONLY - Not a Rental



This is a Rent to Own property ONLY. The Lease comes with a (2) Year Option to Buy requiring an (initial) Down Payment of $20,000 plus first months lease $3174 for keys.



Regardless of what's stopping you from getting a mortgage loan today, our program puts you on the path to home ownership.



$20,000 Down Payment. Credits the home price 100%.

HOME PRICE is $430,450 when purchased.



DESCRIPTION:

STUNNING home complete with high ceilings, original hardware, 6 fireplaces, 4 bedrooms, in-ground GUNITE salt water heated pool w/jetted hot tub. 3 bay detached garage. Large barn positioned deep in the rear of the property.



The preservation of this exceptionally built house is obvious, showcasing original paneling, wainscoting, door hardware and newer 40 year red cedar shake roof. Eat-in kitchen, tavern room, 3 season screened in porch w/slate floor and ship lap ceiling overlooking the grounds and pool. Hot water oil heat, public water.



Nearly 3 acres of manicured glorious lawn. Property sold as is. NEAR WESLEYAN. Perfect home for deserving buyer with a good down payment!



(RLNE5582466)