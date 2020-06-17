All apartments in Middletown
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:15 PM

455 East St

455 East Street · (435) 327-2229
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

455 East Street, Middletown, CT 06457

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 beds, 2 baths, $3174 · Avail. now

$3,174

4 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
pool
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
RENT TO OWN ONLY - Not a Rental

This is a Rent to Own property ONLY. The Lease comes with a (2) Year Option to Buy requiring an (initial) Down Payment of $20,000 plus first months lease $3174 for keys.

Regardless of what's stopping you from getting a mortgage loan today, our program puts you on the path to home ownership.

$20,000 Down Payment. Credits the home price 100%.
HOME PRICE is $430,450 when purchased.

DESCRIPTION:
STUNNING home complete with high ceilings, original hardware, 6 fireplaces, 4 bedrooms, in-ground GUNITE salt water heated pool w/jetted hot tub. 3 bay detached garage. Large barn positioned deep in the rear of the property.

The preservation of this exceptionally built house is obvious, showcasing original paneling, wainscoting, door hardware and newer 40 year red cedar shake roof. Eat-in kitchen, tavern room, 3 season screened in porch w/slate floor and ship lap ceiling overlooking the grounds and pool. Hot water oil heat, public water.

Nearly 3 acres of manicured glorious lawn. Property sold as is. NEAR WESLEYAN. Perfect home for deserving buyer with a good down payment!

(RLNE5582466)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 455 East St have any available units?
455 East St has a unit available for $3,174 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 455 East St have?
Some of 455 East St's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 455 East St currently offering any rent specials?
455 East St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 455 East St pet-friendly?
Yes, 455 East St is pet friendly.
Does 455 East St offer parking?
Yes, 455 East St does offer parking.
Does 455 East St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 455 East St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 455 East St have a pool?
Yes, 455 East St has a pool.
Does 455 East St have accessible units?
No, 455 East St does not have accessible units.
Does 455 East St have units with dishwashers?
No, 455 East St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 455 East St have units with air conditioning?
No, 455 East St does not have units with air conditioning.
