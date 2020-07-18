All apartments in Middletown
1 Russell Street
Last updated July 3 2020 at 7:21 PM

1 Russell Street

1 Russell Street · (888) 610-8078
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1 Russell Street, Middletown, CT 06457

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 17 · Avail. now

$1,200

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 884 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
guest parking
Town house style condo, 2nd & 3rd floor of the building. Freshly painted unit with Central air, updated galley kitchen, complete with oven/range, refrigerator and dishwasher. Large living room / dining room combination, and updated 1/2 bath on main floor. Second floor consists of two bed rooms, one with a walk in closet, a full bath and laundry area complete with washer and dryer. Assigned parking and plenty of visitor parking. There is no elevator, and the complex does not allow pets so no exceptions there. Tenant to pay for credit and back ground checks and supply two weeks current pay stubs to be considered. 1st months rent and two months security required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1 Russell Street have any available units?
1 Russell Street has a unit available for $1,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1 Russell Street have?
Some of 1 Russell Street's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1 Russell Street currently offering any rent specials?
1 Russell Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1 Russell Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1 Russell Street is pet friendly.
Does 1 Russell Street offer parking?
Yes, 1 Russell Street offers parking.
Does 1 Russell Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1 Russell Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1 Russell Street have a pool?
No, 1 Russell Street does not have a pool.
Does 1 Russell Street have accessible units?
No, 1 Russell Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1 Russell Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1 Russell Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 1 Russell Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1 Russell Street has units with air conditioning.
