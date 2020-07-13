All apartments in Meriden
Meriden, CT
Britannia Commons
Last updated July 14 2020 at 2:30 AM

Britannia Commons

234 Sherman Ave · (203) 633-4771
Location

234 Sherman Ave, Meriden, CT 06450

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 01A · Avail. now

$1,485

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1195 sqft

Unit 58C · Avail. now

$1,499

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1046 sqft

Unit 21C · Avail. Jul 24

$1,525

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1200 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit 07B · Avail. Aug 8

$1,580

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1225 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Britannia Commons.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
hardwood floors
stainless steel
dishwasher
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
bathtub
ceiling fan
extra storage
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
courtyard
elevator
24hr gym
parking
garage
package receiving
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
pool
pet friendly
accepts section 8
carport
cc payments
e-payments
hot tub
internet access
key fob access
online portal
Heat Included!!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 2-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Trash
Application Fee: $50 per applicant age 18 or over
Deposit: Up to one months's rent based on credit
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit:
fee: $250
limit:
rent:
restrictions: 20 lb weight restriction
Dogs
limit: 1
rent: $50
restrictions: Breeds that have perceived tendency to be aggressive or attack such as Bulldogs, Rottweilers, Huskies, Doberman Pinschers, Terriers, etc...
Cats
limit: 2
rent: $25
Parking Details: Other. 1 Parking Space included per unit. Additional Spaces available for rent. Call For additional questions. Garage lot. 1 Parking Space included per unit. Additional Spaces available for rent. Call For additional questions. Other, assigned. 1 Parking Space included per unit. Additional Spaces available for rent. Call For additional questions. Surface lot. 1 Parking Space included per unit. Additional Spaces available for rent. Call For additional questions.
Storage Details: Rent storage space $20-$40 per month

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Britannia Commons have any available units?
Britannia Commons has 4 units available starting at $1,485 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Britannia Commons have?
Some of Britannia Commons's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Britannia Commons currently offering any rent specials?
Britannia Commons is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Britannia Commons pet-friendly?
Yes, Britannia Commons is pet friendly.
Does Britannia Commons offer parking?
Yes, Britannia Commons offers parking.
Does Britannia Commons have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Britannia Commons offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Britannia Commons have a pool?
Yes, Britannia Commons has a pool.
Does Britannia Commons have accessible units?
Yes, Britannia Commons has accessible units.
Does Britannia Commons have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Britannia Commons has units with dishwashers.
Does Britannia Commons have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Britannia Commons has units with air conditioning.
