Britannia Commons

Lease Length: 2-12 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Trash
Application Fee: $50 per applicant age 18 or over
Deposit: Up to one months's rent based on credit
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit:
fee: $250
limit:
rent:
restrictions: 20 lb weight restriction
Dogs
limit: 1
rent: $50
restrictions: Breeds that have perceived tendency to be aggressive or attack such as Bulldogs, Rottweilers, Huskies, Doberman Pinschers, Terriers, etc...
Parking Details: Other. 1 Parking Space included per unit. Additional Spaces available for rent. Call For additional questions. Garage lot. 1 Parking Space included per unit. Additional Spaces available for rent. Call For additional questions. Other, assigned. 1 Parking Space included per unit. Additional Spaces available for rent. Call For additional questions. Surface lot. 1 Parking Space included per unit. Additional Spaces available for rent. Call For additional questions.
Storage Details: Rent storage space $20-$40 per month