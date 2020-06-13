Apartment List
11 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Mansfield Center, CT

Finding an apartment in Mansfield Center that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bri... Read Guide >
1 Unit Available
Mar-Lea Park Apartments
69 Varga Rd, Mansfield Center, CT
1 Bedroom
$775
550 sqft
Roomy 1-bedroom Apartment in Ashford - Roomy 1-bedroom in a small, quiet apartment building. ~Near UCONN ~Great for grad students, single adults, couples (RLNE4810290)
1 Unit Available
Woodlawn
80 Bicknell Road, Windham County, CT
2 Bedrooms
$950
830 sqft
2-Bedroom Apartment Near UCONN - Lovely 2-bedroom unit in a quiet area near UCONN. Perfect for grad students, families, or couples looking for a quiet spot. ~Laundry on-site ~Cats ok (RLNE5169303)
1 Unit Available
Kingswood Apartments
466 Ash Street, Willimantic, CT
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments in a convenient location to major highways in a pedestrian friendly neighborhood. Kingswood offers it's tenants free heat, hot water and electricity.

1 Unit Available
508 Stafford Road
508 Stafford Rd, Tolland County, CT
Studio
$850
425 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Duplex Studio Type Apartment with Additional Rooms. Room #1-Kitchen Room #2-Living Room/Bedroom (Open Floor Plan) Room #3-Bathroom with a shower stall. Room #4-Unheated Fully Enclosed Porch Room #5-Walk-In Closet.

1 Unit Available
25 Milk Street A
25 Milk Street, Willimantic, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1100 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
25 Milk Street, #A, Willimantic - Property Id: 240674 REDUCED RENT NOW!! BOTH HEAT AND HOT WATER AND COOKING GAS PAID!! Spacious 3 bedroom apartment on first floor (ground floor) available in Willimantic. Large 3 bedrooms.

1 Unit Available
1 Sherwood St Unit 1D
1 Sherwood St, Storrs, CT
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1025 sqft
1 Sherwood St Unit 1D Available 06/15/20 ALMOST ON CAMPUS! 2BR 2.5Bath condo w/garage - Beautiful end unit townhouse in the Main Street Homes Condominium Community, available about 6/15/2020.
1 Unit Available
Birch Hill
149 Ashford Center Road, Windham County, CT
2 Bedrooms
$975
1050 sqft
Spacious 2-Bedroom Apartment Near UCONN - Spacious two-bedroom on Rt. 44. Great for couples, families, students. -Maintained by professional management company and staff. -Cold water, sewer, and garbage service included. -Cats allowed.
1 Unit Available
Ridgeview Heights
456 Tolland Turnpike, Tolland County, CT
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
950 sqft
Spacious 2-Bedroom Apartment Near UCONN - Great location for students! Fantastic value for those who need a space close to UCONN but don't want to pay the price of other communities near the school.
1 Unit Available
Perry Hill
52 Perry Hill Road, Windham County, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1100 sqft
Spacious 2-Bedroom Townhouse Near UCONN - 2-Bedroom townhouse with 1.5 bathrooms! Perry Hill is a great value for anyone looking for a large living space at a good price. A balanced and diverse neighborhood tucked away into a quiet, forested area.

1 Unit Available
95 Mansfield Road
95 Mansfield Road, Windham County, CT
5 Bedrooms
$2,900
3530 sqft
Want a HUGE house with space for many? Enjoy this 4-5 bedroom home (4 large bedrooms, plus a loft with its own bathroom). 4 full bathrooms. Gorgeous chef's kitchen complete with a gas cooktop and double ovens.

1 Unit Available
408 Huntington Rd
408 Huntington Road, Windham County, CT
1 Bedroom
$875
2200 sqft
Country serenity yet close to everything you need . $875-large one bedroom and bath dining room living room and kitchen . Wonderful country views ...from this lofty second floor modern Apartment. Great 60x40 garden area plus weekly trash removal.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Mansfield Center, CT

Finding an apartment in Mansfield Center that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

