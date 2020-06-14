Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:12 PM

11 Apartments for rent in Mansfield Center, CT with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Mansfield Center renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 14 at 01:30pm
1 Unit Available
Mar-Lea Park Apartments
69 Varga Rd, Mansfield Center, CT
1 Bedroom
$775
550 sqft
Roomy 1-bedroom Apartment in Ashford - Roomy 1-bedroom in a small, quiet apartment building. ~Near UCONN ~Great for grad students, single adults, couples (RLNE4810290)
Results within 5 miles of Mansfield Center
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated May 28 at 08:15pm
1 Unit Available
Kingswood Apartments
466 Ash Street, Willimantic, CT
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments in a convenient location to major highways in a pedestrian friendly neighborhood. Kingswood offers it's tenants free heat, hot water and electricity.

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
25 Milk Street A
25 Milk Street, Willimantic, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1100 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
25 Milk Street, #A, Willimantic - Property Id: 240674 REDUCED RENT NOW!! BOTH HEAT AND HOT WATER AND COOKING GAS PAID!! Spacious 3 bedroom apartment on first floor (ground floor) available in Willimantic. Large 3 bedrooms.

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
7 Park Avenue
7 Park Avenue, Willimantic, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1664 sqft
NO PETS OR COSIGNERS - Beautiful home, hardwood floors, 1st floor laundry, great front porch, rear deck, and a 3-car detached garage. 3 bedrooms, 2 1/2 baths, full basement. Convenient location.

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
12 Sherwood Street
12 Sherwood St, Storrs, CT
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1025 sqft
LOCATION! Right across from the UConn campus with an abundance of cultural and sport activities and Storrs Downtown with its many restaurants just a short stroll out your door. Walk directly to trails as well.

1 of 5

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
790 Main St 4
790 Main St, Willimantic, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,100
675 sqft
New, upscale apartments on Main Street - Property Id: 262896 Four, brand new, upscale, high efficiency apartments for rent. These apartments are on the second flor of a 170 year old building on Willimantic's Main Street.

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 01:01pm
1 Unit Available
174 Pleasant Street
174 Pleasant Street, Willimantic, CT
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
1421 sqft
Gorgeous fully renovated 4 Bed, 1 Bath apartment with biking distance to ECSU campus, walking distance to Main Street and a 12-minute drive to UCONN! New appliances, large bedrooms with ceiling fans, remodeled bathrooms, hardwood floors and
Results within 10 miles of Mansfield Center
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 01:30pm
1 Unit Available
Perry Hill
52 Perry Hill Road, Windham County, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1100 sqft
Spacious 2-Bedroom Townhouse Near UCONN - 2-Bedroom townhouse with 1.5 bathrooms! Perry Hill is a great value for anyone looking for a large living space at a good price. A balanced and diverse neighborhood tucked away into a quiet, forested area.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 01:30pm
1 Unit Available
Birch Hill
149 Ashford Center Road, Windham County, CT
2 Bedrooms
$975
1050 sqft
Spacious 2-Bedroom Apartment Near UCONN - Spacious two-bedroom on Rt. 44. Great for couples, families, students. -Maintained by professional management company and staff. -Cold water, sewer, and garbage service included. -Cats allowed.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 01:30pm
1 Unit Available
Ridgeview Heights
456 Tolland Turnpike, Tolland County, CT
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
950 sqft
Spacious 2-Bedroom Apartment Near UCONN - Great location for students! Fantastic value for those who need a space close to UCONN but don't want to pay the price of other communities near the school.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
45 Crystal Lane
45 Crystal Lane, Tolland County, CT
1 Bedroom
$950
690 sqft
One Bedroom units are hard to find. Excellent location minutes from U Conn campus! Great Floor plan starts with the Living room with a fireplace and Hardwood floor. The Fully applianced Eat in Kitchen has a large Pantry and vinyl flooring.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Mansfield Center, CT

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Mansfield Center renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

