Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished patio / balcony in unit laundry bathtub carpet ceiling fan fireplace garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range recently renovated refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accessible elevator parking pool 24hr gym 24hr maintenance accepts section 8 bbq/grill bike storage business center carport cc payments clubhouse courtyard dog park e-payments fire pit hot tub internet access internet cafe media room online portal package receiving playground sauna tennis court volleyball court

Virtual touring and by appointment, self-guided touring is available. Contact us today! The Place at Catherine's Way offers all the comforts of home in a pristine setting. It's time you pampered yourself with the lifestyle you have always deserved. Our warm and inviting pet-friendly community is nestled in the lovely community of Manchester, Connecticut where everything you love is just a short drive away. We are conveniently close to local shopping, dining, and recreational parks.