Apartment List
/
CT
/
manchester
/
apartments with move in specials
Last updated July 11 2020 at 2:45 AM

9 Apartments for rent in Manchester, CT with move-in specials

Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Manchester apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A fr... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
30 Units Available
Robertson
Broadleaf Boulevard
400 Broadleaf Blvd, Manchester, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,465
832 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,599
1134 sqft
A smoke-free and pet-friendly community located just a few minutes from I-84 and 60N. Homes feature fantastic views, energy-efficient appliances, 9-foot ceilings and plank-wood flooring. On-site pool.
Results within 5 miles of Manchester
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
10 Units Available
Trail Run Apartments
2 Trail Run, Tolland County, CT
Studio
$1,415
684 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,545
864 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,875
1118 sqft
Life is a journey that starts at home, and Trail Run is your perfect base.
Results within 10 miles of Manchester
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 11 at 12:20am
$
32 Units Available
Downtown Hartford
Hartford 21
221 Trumbull St, Hartford, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,520
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,885
1240 sqft
A high-rise community minutes from Bushnell Park, I-84 and Capital Community College in the Historic District. A mixed-use development, the apartments here are available furnished and feature granite countertops. 24-hour concierge. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
12 Units Available
Downtown Hartford
81 Arch
81 Arch Street, Hartford, CT
Studio
$1,375
570 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,565
682 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,980
1304 sqft
Live on the Arch!
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 11 at 12:15am
$
17 Units Available
Downtown Hartford
Spectra Park
100 Trumbull Street, Hartford, CT
Studio
$1,074
519 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,395
727 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,799
1046 sqft
With 116 spacious studio, one, and two-bedroom floor plan options, there is a home for those that seek a superior quality of life beside Bushnell Park.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
34 Units Available
Downtown Hartford
Spectra Plaza
5 Constitution Plz, Hartford, CT
Studio
$1,060
437 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,278
826 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
This charming, upscale community is designed to impress with designer features throughout. Open floor plans in a boutique-style community. Modern appliances, oversized windows and efficient appliances. Near downtown culture.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
6 Units Available
Sheldon Charter Oak
Capewell Lofts
57 Charter Oak Avenue, Hartford, CT
Studio
$1,425
685 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,760
951 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,290
1428 sqft
This eco-friendly community offers modern finishes throughout. Each home offers a high ceiling, exposed brick and beautiful views. Near downtown and within walking distance of Hartford Hospital. Luxury kitchens and spacious floor plans.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
20 Units Available
Downtown Hartford
Front Street Lofts
20 Front St, Hartford, CT
Studio
$1,295
535 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,625
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,295
1194 sqft
Brand new apartments between Tower Square and I-91 with high ceilings. Hardwood floors, large windows and granite countertops. Community has rooftop deck, concierge services and bike storage.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
1 Unit Available
South Green
Element 250
250 Main St, Hartford, CT
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
920 sqft
Looking for chic apartments that put you in the center of the Hartford, CT, action? You’ve found it at Element 250. Our one and two bedroom apartments offer spacious living with thoughtful additions that add to your modern life.
City Guide for Manchester, CT

"Manchester is the place where people do things...'Don't talk about what you are going to do, do it.' That is the Manchester habit." (- Judge Parry, "What the Judge Saw")

Just a few miles east of Hartford lies Manchester, one of the key retail hubs in the state of Connecticut. The town, along with neighboring South Windsor, houses an enormous shopping mall and The Shoppes at Buckland Hills, in addition to several other malls and store strips. Whether residents want to stroll along the gorgeously landscaped Promenade Shops at Evergreen Walk, or take in a movie at the state-of-the-art Rave Cinemas—they even have a Ben and Jerry's, Starbucks, and restaurant/bar inside!—there are tons of things to do. And don't forget the farms; tons of pick-your-own farms are either in Manchester proper or within just a few miles.

Situated in the center of Connecticut, Manchester has easy access to major highways, including I-84, I-384, and I-291 (which quickly connects to I-91). Just a few minutes east of Hartford, Manchester has a lot to offer for those looking to live the suburban life while having an easy commute, and those looking for a hopping neighborhood with lots to do. In an area that is covered by farms, Manchester is a welcome hub of culture, retail, and food. Just make sure to start your search early as the housing recovery is booming, and many new constructions and other highly sought after locations may sell or rent to you quick but have much later move in dates. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with move-in special in Manchester, CT

Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Manchester apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free month’s rent may only apply to specific apartment floors or basic amenities instead of the apartment you really want.

Other move-in specials might include a lowered or no security deposit option. Keep in mind the lack of security deposit means you are responsible for damage when moving out.

No application fees are also popular move-in specials, which will immediately put more money back in your pocket.

Manchester apartments are more likely to offer move-in specials during an off-season like winter when fewer people are moving. You may be able to negotiate your own special like free parking for a year in the paid garage.

Similar Pages

Manchester 1 BedroomsManchester 2 BedroomsManchester 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsManchester 3 BedroomsManchester Accessible Apartments
Manchester Apartments with BalconyManchester Apartments with GarageManchester Apartments with GymManchester Apartments with Hardwood FloorsManchester Apartments with Parking
Manchester Apartments with PoolManchester Apartments with Washer-DryerManchester Dog Friendly ApartmentsManchester Furnished ApartmentsManchester Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New Haven, CTHartford, CTWorcester, MAMiddletown, CTMilford city, CTMeriden, CTWaterbury, CTSpringfield, MAWest Hartford, CTWest Haven, CTNorwich, CT
Wethersfield, CTChicopee, MANew London, CTStratford, CTShelton, CTNew Britain, CTEast Haven, CTAmherst Center, MANorthampton, MAEast Hartford, CTNorth Haven, CT
Westfield, MANaugatuck, CTGroton, CTGlastonbury Center, CTWillimantic, CTSimsbury Center, CTWindsor Locks, CTSouth Amherst, MAThompsonville, CTRockville, CT

Nearby Neighborhoods

Robertson
West Side

Apartments Near Colleges

Manchester Community CollegeAlbertus Magnus College
Capital Community CollegeUniversity of Hartford
Three Rivers Community College