9 Apartments for rent in Manchester, CT with move-in specials

"Manchester is the place where people do things...'Don't talk about what you are going to do, do it.' That is the Manchester habit." (- Judge Parry, "What the Judge Saw")

Just a few miles east of Hartford lies Manchester, one of the key retail hubs in the state of Connecticut. The town, along with neighboring South Windsor, houses an enormous shopping mall and The Shoppes at Buckland Hills, in addition to several other malls and store strips. Whether residents want to stroll along the gorgeously landscaped Promenade Shops at Evergreen Walk, or take in a movie at the state-of-the-art Rave Cinemas—they even have a Ben and Jerry's, Starbucks, and restaurant/bar inside!—there are tons of things to do. And don't forget the farms; tons of pick-your-own farms are either in Manchester proper or within just a few miles.

Situated in the center of Connecticut, Manchester has easy access to major highways, including I-84, I-384, and I-291 (which quickly connects to I-91). Just a few minutes east of Hartford, Manchester has a lot to offer for those looking to live the suburban life while having an easy commute, and those looking for a hopping neighborhood with lots to do. In an area that is covered by farms, Manchester is a welcome hub of culture, retail, and food. Just make sure to start your search early as the housing recovery is booming, and many new constructions and other highly sought after locations may sell or rent to you quick but have much later move in dates. See more