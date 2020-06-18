69 Essex Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking bbq/grill

3 Bedroom 1.5 Bath Cape - Updated 3 bedroom Cape Cod style home. Kitchen fully applianced with stove, fridge, dishwasher and microwave. Deck off of the kitchen that overlooks the backyard.



On the first floor, in addition to the kitchen, there is a dining room, living room, one-bedroom, and the full bathroom.

Hardwood flooring throughout.



Upstairs are the remaining two bedrooms and the half bath. There is an unfinished basement for extra storage and laundry.



Tenant pays for oil heat and hot water and electric. Tenant also responsible for reimbursing the owner for water sewer, and must take care of own landscaping, lawn maintenance, and shown removal. Owner pays for trash.



No Smoking. The following items will be convenience items for tenant use but will not be repaired or replaced: lawn mower with battery, patio set and grill.



Application fee of $35 required for all applicants over 18. 1st month's rent and 1-month security deposit to move-in. Household gross monthly income must be at least 3x the rental rate. Owner looks for a minimum credit score of 650. If owner considers an application with credit under 650, an increased security deposit may apply. Showings by appointment only



Professionally Managed by Robert C. White & Company.

Broker: Robert C. White & Company LLC.



-Parking: Off-Street.

-Heat: Oil paid by tenant.

-Hot Water: Oil paid by tenant.

-W/D: Available in the basement.

-Pets: Per owner discretion. Fee applies. No aggressive breeds.



(RLNE5743860)