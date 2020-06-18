All apartments in Manchester
Location

69 Essex Street, Manchester, CT 06040
Center

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 69 Essex Street · Avail. now

$1,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1075 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
bbq/grill
3 Bedroom 1.5 Bath Cape - Updated 3 bedroom Cape Cod style home. Kitchen fully applianced with stove, fridge, dishwasher and microwave. Deck off of the kitchen that overlooks the backyard.

On the first floor, in addition to the kitchen, there is a dining room, living room, one-bedroom, and the full bathroom.
Hardwood flooring throughout.

Upstairs are the remaining two bedrooms and the half bath. There is an unfinished basement for extra storage and laundry.

Tenant pays for oil heat and hot water and electric. Tenant also responsible for reimbursing the owner for water sewer, and must take care of own landscaping, lawn maintenance, and shown removal. Owner pays for trash.

No Smoking. The following items will be convenience items for tenant use but will not be repaired or replaced: lawn mower with battery, patio set and grill.

Application fee of $35 required for all applicants over 18. 1st month's rent and 1-month security deposit to move-in. Household gross monthly income must be at least 3x the rental rate. Owner looks for a minimum credit score of 650. If owner considers an application with credit under 650, an increased security deposit may apply. Showings by appointment only

Professionally Managed by Robert C. White & Company.
Broker: Robert C. White & Company LLC.

-Parking: Off-Street.
-Heat: Oil paid by tenant.
-Hot Water: Oil paid by tenant.
-W/D: Available in the basement.
-Pets: Per owner discretion. Fee applies. No aggressive breeds.

(RLNE5743860)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 69 Essex Street have any available units?
69 Essex Street has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Manchester, CT?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Manchester Rent Report.
What amenities does 69 Essex Street have?
Some of 69 Essex Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 69 Essex Street currently offering any rent specials?
69 Essex Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 69 Essex Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 69 Essex Street is pet friendly.
Does 69 Essex Street offer parking?
Yes, 69 Essex Street does offer parking.
Does 69 Essex Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 69 Essex Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 69 Essex Street have a pool?
No, 69 Essex Street does not have a pool.
Does 69 Essex Street have accessible units?
No, 69 Essex Street does not have accessible units.
Does 69 Essex Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 69 Essex Street has units with dishwashers.
