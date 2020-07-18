Rent Calculator
Home
/
Litchfield County, CT
/
57 Bridge Street
Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:40 PM
1 of 15
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
57 Bridge Street
57 Bridge St
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
57 Bridge St, Litchfield County, CT 06098
Amenities
dishwasher
parking
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
4 bedroom Colonial close to downtown and all conveniences. All freshly painted and new flooring. Large lot with fencing. Plenty of off street parking. You will be proud to call this home.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Street.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 57 Bridge Street have any available units?
57 Bridge Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Litchfield County, CT
.
What amenities does 57 Bridge Street have?
Some of 57 Bridge Street's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 57 Bridge Street currently offering any rent specials?
57 Bridge Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 57 Bridge Street pet-friendly?
No, 57 Bridge Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Litchfield County
.
Does 57 Bridge Street offer parking?
Yes, 57 Bridge Street offers parking.
Does 57 Bridge Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 57 Bridge Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 57 Bridge Street have a pool?
No, 57 Bridge Street does not have a pool.
Does 57 Bridge Street have accessible units?
No, 57 Bridge Street does not have accessible units.
Does 57 Bridge Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 57 Bridge Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 57 Bridge Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 57 Bridge Street does not have units with air conditioning.
