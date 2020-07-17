13 Forge Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony parking fireplace microwave range refrigerator

Unit Amenities fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

1800's Historic Ice House Academic Year rental set along a narrow stretch of the picturesque Salmon Kill River. Deceptively large cottage with Master Bedroom and Full Bath on the main floor. Sun-drenched Living Room with fireplace and beautiful picture window overlooking the Creek. Spacious Dining Room and Kitchen. 2 dainty Bedrooms and Full Bath upstairs. Sit outside on the patio or by the water's edge and listen to the water gently floating by or fireside on cooler nights. Cozy, charming and very peaceful, yet minutes to Salisbury and Millerton. Easy access to local ski areas (Catamount, Butternut and Mohawk). Also available for August: $5,500/mo. Listing #: 170300959