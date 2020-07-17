All apartments in Litchfield County
Find more places like 13 Forge Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Litchfield County, CT
/
13 Forge Lane
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:14 PM

13 Forge Lane

13 Forge Lane · (917) 519-5021
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

13 Forge Lane, Litchfield County, CT 06039

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,000

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2205 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
fireplace
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
1800's Historic Ice House Academic Year rental set along a narrow stretch of the picturesque Salmon Kill River. Deceptively large cottage with Master Bedroom and Full Bath on the main floor. Sun-drenched Living Room with fireplace and beautiful picture window overlooking the Creek. Spacious Dining Room and Kitchen. 2 dainty Bedrooms and Full Bath upstairs. Sit outside on the patio or by the water's edge and listen to the water gently floating by or fireside on cooler nights. Cozy, charming and very peaceful, yet minutes to Salisbury and Millerton. Easy access to local ski areas (Catamount, Butternut and Mohawk). Also available for August: $5,500/mo. Listing #: 170300959

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13 Forge Lane have any available units?
13 Forge Lane has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 13 Forge Lane have?
Some of 13 Forge Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13 Forge Lane currently offering any rent specials?
13 Forge Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13 Forge Lane pet-friendly?
No, 13 Forge Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Litchfield County.
Does 13 Forge Lane offer parking?
Yes, 13 Forge Lane offers parking.
Does 13 Forge Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13 Forge Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13 Forge Lane have a pool?
No, 13 Forge Lane does not have a pool.
Does 13 Forge Lane have accessible units?
No, 13 Forge Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 13 Forge Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 13 Forge Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13 Forge Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 13 Forge Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 13 Forge Lane?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Woodbury Knoll
302 Tuttle Road
Woodbury Center, CT 06798

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New Haven, CTStamford, CTHartford, CTMeriden, CTMilford city, CTMiddletown, CTNorwalk, CTDanbury, CTWhite Plains, NYSpringfield, MAManchester, CTWaterbury, CT
West Haven, CTWethersfield, CTEast Hartford, CTWestfield, MAShelton, CTNew Britain, CTCollinsville, CTTorrington, CTBristol, CTNaugatuck, CTNorth Haven, CTWallingford Center, CT
Simsbury Center, CTEast Haven, CTAnsonia, CTTrumbull, CTRidgefield, CTBranford Center, CTWindsor Locks, CTStratford, CTBridgeport, CTGlastonbury Center, CTGuilford Center, CTChicopee, MA

Apartments Near Colleges

Albertus Magnus CollegeUniversity of Bridgeport
Capital Community CollegeUniversity of Hartford
University of New Haven
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity