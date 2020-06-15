All apartments in Heritage Village
Heritage Village, CT
154 Heritage Village Unit E
154 Heritage Village Unit E

154 Heritage Village · (860) 387-7191
Location

154 Heritage Village, Heritage Village, CT 06488

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 154 Heritage Village Unit E · Avail. Jul 4

$1,300

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1044 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
extra storage
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
154 Heritage Village Unit E Available 07/04/20 2 Bdrm 2 Bath Unit Overlooking 12th Fairway at Heritage Village - 2 Bedroom Condo in Heritage Village's 55+ Active Adult Community!
Gorgeous golf view of the 12th fairway, green, and pond! All occupants must be at least 55 years of age.

Fully applianced tiled kitchen with remodelled cabinets Central air conditioning.
Hardwood flooring and brand new carpets.

The master suite includes a remodelled full bath with retiled shower/tub and stylish fixtures. Spacious living room features charming built-in bookshelves and a slider to the deck. Extra storage in locked area inside the garage.

Community amenities: fitness center, pools, woodworking barn, clubhouses, tennis, music clubs, and more.

Tenant pays for electric heat & hot water, general electric, and is responsible for reimbursing the owner for water & sewer. No smoking. 1 cat or 1 small dog will be considered.

Application fee of $35 required for all applicants over 18. 1st month's rent and 1-month security deposit to move-in. Household gross monthly income must be at least 3x the rental rate. The owner looks for a minimum credit score of 650. If the owner considers an application with credit under 650, an increased security deposit may apply. Showings by appointment only.

Professionally managed by Robert C. White & Company.
Broker Robert C. White & Company.

-Parking: 1 Car detached garage.
-Heat: Electric paid by tenant.
-Hot Water: Electric paid by tenant.
-Pets: Per owner discretion. Fee applies. No aggressive breeds.
-Washer/Dryer: Included in unit.
-Link to website: http://www.aboutheritagevillage.com/index.html

(RLNE4930914)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

