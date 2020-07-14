Amenities

on-site laundry dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance parking stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher carpet oven range refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed elevator parking on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr maintenance accepts section 8 e-payments

Situated in the heart of one of Hartfords most historic neighborhoods, Regency Place Apartments features charming one, two, and three bedroom homes for rent. With a price that fits your budget, your new Hartford apartment home features classic northeastern characteristics, contemporary upgrades, and quality finishes. We strive to help you get the most out of life by offering move-in ready apartments that make your everyday more efficient. Each home features a fully equipped kitchen, light-filled living areas, walk-in closets, and wood-style flooring. As a Regency Place Apartments resident, you are welcome to use the numerous community features that can help you save both time and money. Our community boasts gated entry, an onsite laundry facility, and is walking distance to public transportation and close to public parks and St. Francis hospital and medical center. You’ll be pleased to know that we also cover the monthly cost of your heating, hot water, and cooking gas utilities. Theres a lot to love about our community here at Regency Place Apartments.