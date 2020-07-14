All apartments in Hartford
Find more places like Regency Place Apartments.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Hartford, CT
/
Regency Place Apartments
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:20 AM

Regency Place Apartments

Open Now until 5pm
40 Willard Street · (860) 661-1155
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Hartford
See all
Asylum Hill
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

40 Willard Street, Hartford, CT 06105
Asylum Hill

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 50-N312 · Avail. Aug 10

$825

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 650 sqft

Unit 50-N301 · Avail. now

$855

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Unit 50-N416 · Avail. now

$900

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 650 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 50-N420 · Avail. now

$1,000

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Unit 50-N306 · Avail. Jul 24

$1,000

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Unit 50-N323 · Avail. Aug 10

$1,050

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1050 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit 50-N424 · Avail. now

$1,200

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Regency Place Apartments.

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
carpet
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
elevator
parking
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
accepts section 8
e-payments
Situated in the heart of one of Hartfords most historic neighborhoods, Regency Place Apartments features charming one, two, and three bedroom homes for rent. With a price that fits your budget, your new Hartford apartment home features classic northeastern characteristics, contemporary upgrades, and quality finishes. We strive to help you get the most out of life by offering move-in ready apartments that make your everyday more efficient. Each home features a fully equipped kitchen, light-filled living areas, walk-in closets, and wood-style flooring. As a Regency Place Apartments resident, you are welcome to use the numerous community features that can help you save both time and money. Our community boasts gated entry, an onsite laundry facility, and is walking distance to public transportation and close to public parks and St. Francis hospital and medical center. You’ll be pleased to know that we also cover the monthly cost of your heating, hot water, and cooking gas utilities. Theres a lot to love about our community here at Regency Place Apartments.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Hot Water
Application Fee: $25 per applicant
Deposit: 1-2 months rent depending on credit
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $250 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $25 per pet/month
restrictions: Aggressive breeds

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Regency Place Apartments have any available units?
Regency Place Apartments has 7 units available starting at $825 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Hartford, CT?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hartford Rent Report.
What amenities does Regency Place Apartments have?
Some of Regency Place Apartments's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Regency Place Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Regency Place Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Regency Place Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Regency Place Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Regency Place Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Regency Place Apartments offers parking.
Does Regency Place Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Regency Place Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Regency Place Apartments have a pool?
No, Regency Place Apartments does not have a pool.
Does Regency Place Apartments have accessible units?
No, Regency Place Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Regency Place Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Regency Place Apartments has units with dishwashers.
Interested in Regency Place Apartments?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Front Street Lofts
20 Front St
Hartford, CT 06103
55 On The Park
55 Trumbull St
Hartford, CT 06103
Carriage Place- Forest
36 Forest Street
Hartford, CT 06105
Element 250
250 Main St
Hartford, CT 06106
Spectra Plaza
5 Constitution Plz
Hartford, CT 06103
210 Farmington Avenue
210 Farmington Ave
Hartford, CT 06105
The Metropolitan
266 Pearl St
Hartford, CT 06103
41 Niles Street
41 Niles St
Hartford, CT 06105

Similar Pages

Hartford 1 BedroomsHartford 2 Bedrooms
Hartford Apartments with ParkingHartford Dog Friendly Apartments
Hartford Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New Haven, CTMiddletown, CTMilford city, CTMeriden, CTWaterbury, CTSpringfield, MAManchester, CT
West Hartford, CTWest Haven, CTNorwich, CTWethersfield, CTChicopee, MANew London, CTStratford, CT
Shelton, CTNew Britain, CTEast Haven, CTAmherst Center, MANorthampton, MAEast Hartford, CT

Nearby Neighborhoods

Asylum HillDowntown Hartford
Frog Hollow
South Green

Apartments Near Colleges

Capital Community CollegeUniversity of Hartford
Trinity CollegeAlbertus Magnus College
Three Rivers Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity