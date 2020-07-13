Amenities

Hartford 21 was recently voted Best Upscale Apartment Complex in Hartford Magazine's "Best Of" Issue. Contact us today to schedule a tour and see why we are the reader's choice for upscale living in downtown Hartford. Located in the center of downtown Hartford, Hartford 21 is a fabulous mixed-use development that serves as an architectural icon to a city in the midst of a renaissance. Living at Hartford 21 will be like living nowhere else in the city. Modern luxury apartments with astonishing views and superb service and amenities. More than bricks and mortar, more even than the city's premier address, Hartford 21 is a statement. A mark of achievement and success. Located at the corner of Asylum and Trumbull, Hartford 21 is in the heart of the city. Visible for miles in any direction, Hartford 21 is the tallest apartment building between Boston and New York. Marked by huge expanses of glass and strong diagonal lines on its contemporary asymmetrical design, the tower's exterior promises distinctive, luxury apartments on the inside. Life is easy at Hartford 21. There's a concierge to make reservations, send out your dry cleaning, and accept packages for you. With an impressive selection of one and two bedroom floor plans, you're sure to find something perfectly suited for your personal preference. Designed with your comfort and convenience in mind, all of our apartment homes were thoughtfully detailed with highly attractive features to make you feel right at home. Enjoy granite countertops, contemporary appliances, breathtaking views, a full size washer and dryer, and so much more! Hartford 21 tower is a high-tech wonder yet still has the personal touch. Tour our photo gallery today! Isn't it time you moved up to Hartford 21?