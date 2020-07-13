All apartments in Hartford
Hartford 21
Last updated July 13 2020 at 6:11 PM

Hartford 21

Open Now until 6pm
221 Trumbull St · (860) 481-7114
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
Live rent FREE for 1 month! --- Move into your new home by 8/16/20 and -- live RENT FREE for one month. Some restrictions may apply. See leasing consultant for details.
Location

221 Trumbull St, Hartford, CT 06103
Downtown Hartford

Price and availability

VERIFIED 6 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 0409 · Avail. Aug 6

$1,520

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 745 sqft

Unit 0702 · Avail. Jul 31

$1,520

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 747 sqft

Unit 1103 · Avail. Aug 4

$1,540

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 745 sqft

See 8+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2502 · Avail. Aug 25

$1,885

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1139 sqft

Unit 3102 · Avail. now

$1,900

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1139 sqft

Unit 0407 · Avail. now

$1,910

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1165 sqft

See 17+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Hartford 21.

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
24hr gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
refrigerator
bathtub
carpet
oven
range
Property Amenities
clubhouse
24hr concierge
elevator
24hr gym
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
parking
pet friendly
business center
e-payments
game room
Hartford 21 was recently voted Best Upscale Apartment Complex in Hartford Magazine's "Best Of" Issue. Contact us today to schedule a tour and see why we are the reader's choice for upscale living in downtown Hartford. Located in the center of downtown Hartford, Hartford 21 is a fabulous mixed-use development that serves as an architectural icon to a city in the midst of a renaissance. Living at Hartford 21 will be like living nowhere else in the city. Modern luxury apartments with astonishing views and superb service and amenities. More than bricks and mortar, more even than the city's premier address, Hartford 21 is a statement. A mark of achievement and success. Located at the corner of Asylum and Trumbull, Hartford 21 is in the heart of the city. Visible for miles in any direction, Hartford 21 is the tallest apartment building between Boston and New York. Marked by huge expanses of glass and strong diagonal lines on its contemporary asymmetrical design, the tower's exterior promises distinctive, luxury apartments on the inside. Life is easy at Hartford 21. There's a concierge to make reservations, send out your dry cleaning, and accept packages for you. With an impressive selection of one and two bedroom floor plans, you're sure to find something perfectly suited for your personal preference. Designed with your comfort and convenience in mind, all of our apartment homes were thoughtfully detailed with highly attractive features to make you feel right at home. Enjoy granite countertops, contemporary appliances, breathtaking views, a full size washer and dryer, and so much more! Hartford 21 tower is a high-tech wonder yet still has the personal touch. Tour our photo gallery today! Isn't it time you moved up to Hartford 21?

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 2-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer
Application Fee: $65 per applicant
Deposit: $500
Move-in Fees: $750 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required, Trash: $25/month
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: one time fee of $600
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $25/month
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Parking garage: $60/month.
Storage Details: Storage units (sizes vary): $45-$89/month
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Hartford 21 have any available units?
Hartford 21 has 31 units available starting at $1,520 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Hartford, CT?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hartford Rent Report.
What amenities does Hartford 21 have?
Some of Hartford 21's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Hartford 21 currently offering any rent specials?
Hartford 21 is offering the following rent specials: Live rent FREE for 1 month! --- Move into your new home by 8/16/20 and -- live RENT FREE for one month. Some restrictions may apply. See leasing consultant for details.
Is Hartford 21 pet-friendly?
Yes, Hartford 21 is pet friendly.
Does Hartford 21 offer parking?
Yes, Hartford 21 offers parking.
Does Hartford 21 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Hartford 21 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Hartford 21 have a pool?
No, Hartford 21 does not have a pool.
Does Hartford 21 have accessible units?
No, Hartford 21 does not have accessible units.
Does Hartford 21 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Hartford 21 has units with dishwashers.
