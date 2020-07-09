Element 250

Lease Length: 3-15+ monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $60 per applicant and $100 holding fee
Deposit: 1 to 2 months security deposit
Move-in Fees: None
Additional: None
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $175 one time fee per pet
limit: 2 pets per apartment
rent: $30/month
restrictions: Weight limit- 50 lbs. Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Covered lot. Garage lot.