Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:58 PM

Element 250

Open Now until 6pm
250 Main St · (860) 467-4404
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Rent Special
Summer Promotion Receive 1/2 month free with a 13-month lease signing on our standard units!
Rent Special
Spring Promotion Application fees reimbursed with a 12-month lease signing!
Location

250 Main St, Hartford, CT 06106
South Green

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 710 · Avail. Sep 18

$1,100

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 920 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Element 250.

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
new construction
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
garbage disposal
granite counters
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
dishwasher
bathtub
carpet
oven
range
smoke-free units
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
elevator
24hr gym
parking
playground
garage
package receiving
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr concierge
24hr maintenance
accepts section 8
e-payments
internet access
lobby
new construction
online portal
smoke-free community
Looking for chic apartments that put you in the center of the Hartford, CT, action? You’ve found it at Element 250. Our one and two bedroom apartments offer spacious living with thoughtful additions that add to your modern life. Look forward to newly renovated apartments featuring sleek granite countertops and stainless-steel appliances – swanky upgrades that complement the sweeping city views. Essential features and a central location make Element 250 your ideal destination.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-15+ months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $60 per applicant and $100 holding fee
Deposit: 1 to 2 months security deposit
Move-in Fees: None
Additional: None
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $175 one time fee per pet
limit: 2 pets per apartment
rent: $30/month
restrictions: Weight limit- 50 lbs. Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Covered lot. Garage lot.
Storage Details: None

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Element 250 have any available units?
Element 250 has a unit available for $1,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Hartford, CT?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hartford Rent Report.
What amenities does Element 250 have?
Some of Element 250's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Element 250 currently offering any rent specials?
Element 250 is offering the following rent specials: Summer Promotion Receive 1/2 month free with a 13-month lease signing on our standard units!
Is Element 250 pet-friendly?
Yes, Element 250 is pet friendly.
Does Element 250 offer parking?
Yes, Element 250 offers parking.
Does Element 250 have units with washers and dryers?
No, Element 250 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Element 250 have a pool?
No, Element 250 does not have a pool.
Does Element 250 have accessible units?
Yes, Element 250 has accessible units.
Does Element 250 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Element 250 has units with dishwashers.
