Carriage Place- Forest

Unit Amenities hardwood floors carpet Property Amenities elevator parking on-site laundry 24hr maintenance e-payments

Classic charm meets modern living at Carriage Place Apartments. Our 22 unique properties are situated throughout Hartford’s historic neighborhoods. Each building has studio, one, and two bedroom apartments with functional amenities and quaint features that cater to your quality of life. Whether you’re moving to Hartford, CT, for work or school, or already have an established community here we have the right home for your lifestyle.



With more than 30 years of experience managing Hartford, CT, rental housing, Carriage House Apartments provides a premier rental experience that meets the needs of the area’s vibrant and diverse population. We take customer service to the next level with 24/7 emergency maintenance, online rental payments, and unbeatable locations.