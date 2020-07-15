All apartments in Hartford
Last updated July 15 2020 at 9:22 AM

Carriage Place- Forest

36 Forest Street ·
Location

36 Forest Street, Hartford, CT 06105
Asylum Hill

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 44-B9 · Avail. now

$750

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 775 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Carriage Place- Forest.

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
24hr maintenance
parking
elevator
e-payments
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
carpet
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
on-site laundry
24hr maintenance
e-payments
Classic charm meets modern living at Carriage Place Apartments. Our 22 unique properties are situated throughout Hartford’s historic neighborhoods. Each building has studio, one, and two bedroom apartments with functional amenities and quaint features that cater to your quality of life. Whether you’re moving to Hartford, CT, for work or school, or already have an established community here we have the right home for your lifestyle.

With more than 30 years of experience managing Hartford, CT, rental housing, Carriage House Apartments provides a premier rental experience that meets the needs of the area’s vibrant and diverse population. We take customer service to the next level with 24/7 emergency maintenance, online rental payments, and unbeatable locations.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Carriage Place- Forest have any available units?
Carriage Place- Forest has a unit available for $750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Hartford, CT?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hartford Rent Report.
What amenities does Carriage Place- Forest have?
Some of Carriage Place- Forest's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Carriage Place- Forest currently offering any rent specials?
Carriage Place- Forest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Carriage Place- Forest pet-friendly?
No, Carriage Place- Forest is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hartford.
Does Carriage Place- Forest offer parking?
Yes, Carriage Place- Forest offers parking.
Does Carriage Place- Forest have units with washers and dryers?
No, Carriage Place- Forest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Carriage Place- Forest have a pool?
No, Carriage Place- Forest does not have a pool.
Does Carriage Place- Forest have accessible units?
No, Carriage Place- Forest does not have accessible units.
Does Carriage Place- Forest have units with dishwashers?
No, Carriage Place- Forest does not have units with dishwashers.
