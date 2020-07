Capitol View.

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance garage

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher furnished hardwood floors microwave range recently renovated air conditioning bathtub extra storage oven refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse elevator gym parking 24hr maintenance package receiving cats allowed dogs allowed garage on-site laundry pet friendly bike storage concierge conference room guest parking hot tub key fob access online portal

Downtown high-rise living at its best and brightest. Breathtaking views. The perfect location for work or play. Make it to the train station in under 15 minutes. Take a walk in the park. Meet friends after work at your favorite spot. Whatever you need, the city awaits...