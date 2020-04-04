7 Norfolk St.

Amenities

hardwood floors recently renovated some paid utils range oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities hardwood floors oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Available 06/15/20 2 Bedroom apartment HEAT AND HOT WATER INCLUDED - Property Id: 248155



WELCOME HOME



!!!!!!!MOVE IN BY JULY 1ST AND RECIEVE FIRST MONTH FREE!!!!!



HEAT AND HOT WATER INCLUDED

apartment went through significant upgrades under new management which includes



BRAND NEW CERAMIC kitchen cabinets, and appliances



BRAND NEW CERAMIC BATHROOM



Beautiful hardwood floors



MOVE IN SPECIAL



Call or text Bruce at 860-839-3100



Just blocks away from Bloomfield

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/248155

Property Id 248155



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5815380)