Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:02 AM

7 Norfolk St

7 Norfolk Street · (917) 474-2456
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

7 Norfolk Street, Hartford, CT 06112
Upper Albany

Price and availability

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Available 06/15/20 2 Bedroom apartment HEAT AND HOT WATER INCLUDED - Property Id: 248155

WELCOME HOME

!!!!!!!MOVE IN BY JULY 1ST AND RECIEVE FIRST MONTH FREE!!!!!

HEAT AND HOT WATER INCLUDED
apartment went through significant upgrades under new management which includes

BRAND NEW CERAMIC kitchen cabinets, and appliances

BRAND NEW CERAMIC BATHROOM

Beautiful hardwood floors

MOVE IN SPECIAL

Call or text Bruce at 860-839-3100

Just blocks away from Bloomfield
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/248155
Property Id 248155

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5815380)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 7 Norfolk St have any available units?
7 Norfolk St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hartford, CT.
How much is rent in Hartford, CT?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hartford Rent Report.
What amenities does 7 Norfolk St have?
Some of 7 Norfolk St's amenities include hardwood floors, recently renovated, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7 Norfolk St currently offering any rent specials?
7 Norfolk St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7 Norfolk St pet-friendly?
No, 7 Norfolk St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hartford.
Does 7 Norfolk St offer parking?
No, 7 Norfolk St does not offer parking.
Does 7 Norfolk St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7 Norfolk St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7 Norfolk St have a pool?
No, 7 Norfolk St does not have a pool.
Does 7 Norfolk St have accessible units?
No, 7 Norfolk St does not have accessible units.
Does 7 Norfolk St have units with dishwashers?
No, 7 Norfolk St does not have units with dishwashers.

