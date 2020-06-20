All apartments in Hartford
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:02 AM

535 Maple Ave

535 Maple Avenue · (860) 525-4442 ext. 154
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

535 Maple Avenue, Hartford, CT 06114
Barry Square

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 535 Maple Ave · Avail. now

$2,000

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1423 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
24hr maintenance
parking
e-payments
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
24hr maintenance
e-payments
Four Bedroom Single-Family Home - Includes: 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, cold flat, kitchen and refrigerator provided, washer & dryer hook-up, parking , 24-hour emergency maintenance.

Enjoy a 3D tour from the convenience of your home, link below:

https://app.immoviewer.com/portal/tour/1684160?accessKey=5e8a

*Online resident portal- pay rent online or submit maintenance requests. *Security deposit depends on credit history* DON'T WAIT TILL IT'S GONE!
Call us TODAY at (860) 525-4442 to book a showing
Open 8am-5pm, Monday-Friday. Hablamos español.

Our company works on a first come, first serve basis. We will place an apartment on hold and no longer perform showings once a security deposit is placed on the unit. Application fee: $30 per person when submitted online or $40 paper application per person.

#RegoRealty #AvailableAptRegoRealty #CallRegoRealtyNow
Like us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/regorealty
Follow us on Instagram: @regorealty

(RLNE5787152)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 535 Maple Ave have any available units?
535 Maple Ave has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Hartford, CT?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hartford Rent Report.
What amenities does 535 Maple Ave have?
Some of 535 Maple Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, 24hr maintenance, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 535 Maple Ave currently offering any rent specials?
535 Maple Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 535 Maple Ave pet-friendly?
No, 535 Maple Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hartford.
Does 535 Maple Ave offer parking?
Yes, 535 Maple Ave does offer parking.
Does 535 Maple Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 535 Maple Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 535 Maple Ave have a pool?
No, 535 Maple Ave does not have a pool.
Does 535 Maple Ave have accessible units?
No, 535 Maple Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 535 Maple Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 535 Maple Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
