132 Andover St

Four Bedroom Single-Family Home - Includes:4 bedrooms, 1.5 bathroom, Cold flat, kitchen and refrigerator provided, washer and dryer hook-up only, parking , 24-hour emergency maintenance.



Don't forget to call today to schedule a self-tour.



Online resident portal- pay rent online or submit maintenance requests. *Security deposit depends on credit history* DON'T WAIT TILL IT'S GONE!

Call us TODAY at (860) 525-4442 to book a showing

Open 8am-5pm, Monday-Friday. Hablamos español.



Our company works on a first come, first serve basis. We will place an apartment on hold and no longer perform showings once a security deposit is placed on the unit. Application fee: $30 per person when submitted online or $40 paper application per person.



No Pets Allowed



