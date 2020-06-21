All apartments in Hartford
Last updated June 18 2020 at 9:59 AM

132 Andover St

132 Andover Street · (860) 525-4442 ext. 154
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

132 Andover Street, Hartford, CT 06112
Blue Hills

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 132 Andover St · Avail. now

$1,700

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 1.5 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
24hr maintenance
parking
e-payments
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
24hr maintenance
e-payments
Four Bedroom Single-Family Home - Includes:4 bedrooms, 1.5 bathroom, Cold flat, kitchen and refrigerator provided, washer and dryer hook-up only, parking , 24-hour emergency maintenance.

Don't forget to call today to schedule a self-tour.

Online resident portal- pay rent online or submit maintenance requests. *Security deposit depends on credit history* DON'T WAIT TILL IT'S GONE!
Call us TODAY at (860) 525-4442 to book a showing
Open 8am-5pm, Monday-Friday. Hablamos español.

Our company works on a first come, first serve basis. We will place an apartment on hold and no longer perform showings once a security deposit is placed on the unit. Application fee: $30 per person when submitted online or $40 paper application per person.

#RegoRealty #AvailableAptRegoRealty #CallRegoRealtyNow
Like us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/regorealty
Follow us on Instagram: @regorealty

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2071513)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 132 Andover St have any available units?
132 Andover St has a unit available for $1,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Hartford, CT?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hartford Rent Report.
What amenities does 132 Andover St have?
Some of 132 Andover St's amenities include w/d hookup, 24hr maintenance, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 132 Andover St currently offering any rent specials?
132 Andover St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 132 Andover St pet-friendly?
No, 132 Andover St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hartford.
Does 132 Andover St offer parking?
Yes, 132 Andover St does offer parking.
Does 132 Andover St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 132 Andover St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 132 Andover St have a pool?
No, 132 Andover St does not have a pool.
Does 132 Andover St have accessible units?
No, 132 Andover St does not have accessible units.
Does 132 Andover St have units with dishwashers?
No, 132 Andover St does not have units with dishwashers.
