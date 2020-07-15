All apartments in Hartford County
95 Avonwood Road, 64 B-1.
Last updated August 30 2019 at 9:02 PM

95 Avonwood Road, 64 B-1

95 Avonwood Road · (860) 814-4410
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

95 Avonwood Road, Hartford County, CT 06001

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,385

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1150 sqft

Amenities

24hr maintenance
walk in closets
pool
air conditioning
tennis court
bbq/grill
Come see Avon Mill Apartment Homes. We offer 1 Bedrooms, 1 Bedrooms with a Den, 2 and 3 Bedroom apartments on 35 acres of open woodland. HEAT AND HOT WATER INCLUDED!!! All units are freshly painted and move-in ready. All units have oversized rooms, walk-in closets, air conditioning, and eat-in kitchens. Immaculate laundry rooms on each floor, mail room in front lobby, and 24/7 maintenance personnel in each building. Come relax and sit by the gorgeous pool. Picnic areas with grills, tennis courts and hiking trails along the Farmington River. Voted 3rd safest town in America!!! Conveniently located near Canton Shoppes, West Hartford, UCONN Medical and UHart. Great schools, shopping and restaurants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 95 Avonwood Road, 64 B-1 have any available units?
95 Avonwood Road, 64 B-1 has a unit available for $1,385 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 95 Avonwood Road, 64 B-1 have?
Some of 95 Avonwood Road, 64 B-1's amenities include 24hr maintenance, walk in closets, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 95 Avonwood Road, 64 B-1 currently offering any rent specials?
95 Avonwood Road, 64 B-1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 95 Avonwood Road, 64 B-1 pet-friendly?
No, 95 Avonwood Road, 64 B-1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hartford County.
Does 95 Avonwood Road, 64 B-1 offer parking?
No, 95 Avonwood Road, 64 B-1 does not offer parking.
Does 95 Avonwood Road, 64 B-1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 95 Avonwood Road, 64 B-1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 95 Avonwood Road, 64 B-1 have a pool?
Yes, 95 Avonwood Road, 64 B-1 has a pool.
Does 95 Avonwood Road, 64 B-1 have accessible units?
No, 95 Avonwood Road, 64 B-1 does not have accessible units.
Does 95 Avonwood Road, 64 B-1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 95 Avonwood Road, 64 B-1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 95 Avonwood Road, 64 B-1 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 95 Avonwood Road, 64 B-1 has units with air conditioning.

