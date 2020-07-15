95 Avonwood Road, 64 B-1.

Amenities

Come see Avon Mill Apartment Homes. We offer 1 Bedrooms, 1 Bedrooms with a Den, 2 and 3 Bedroom apartments on 35 acres of open woodland. HEAT AND HOT WATER INCLUDED!!! All units are freshly painted and move-in ready. All units have oversized rooms, walk-in closets, air conditioning, and eat-in kitchens. Immaculate laundry rooms on each floor, mail room in front lobby, and 24/7 maintenance personnel in each building. Come relax and sit by the gorgeous pool. Picnic areas with grills, tennis courts and hiking trails along the Farmington River. Voted 3rd safest town in America!!! Conveniently located near Canton Shoppes, West Hartford, UCONN Medical and UHart. Great schools, shopping and restaurants.