Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:37 PM

38 candlewood dr

38 Candlewood Drive · (401) 218-8834
Location

38 Candlewood Drive, Hartford County, CT 06074

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 1 bath, $1300 · Avail. Sep 1

$1,300

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1038 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
pool
Available 09/01/20 Condo for rent in South Windsor: 2BR 1Ba 2nd floor - Property Id: 322529

$1,300 / 2BR - Candlewood Drive Condominium
For Rent in South Windsor, CT

Beautiful condominium for rent, unit is located on the second floor:
- Total space: 1,038 square feet
- 2 Bedrooms
- Master bedroom contains walk-in closet along with vanity and sink.
- 1 full bathroom
- Living Room
- Dining Room
- Kitchen
- Central Air
- Laundry Facility in complex
- Outdoor Pool and Clubhouse in complex
- One assigned parking space with lots of unassigned parking available near condo.
- Near shopping locations: less than 5 miles to Evergreen Walks and Buckland Hills Mall.
- Easy access to main highways such as I-84, I-384 and I-291, I-91.
- 9 miles from the city of Hartford.
- Credit check and 1- year minimum lease required.
- Security deposit of $1,300.

Available for rent September 1, 2020
For more information call or text 401-218-8834
Security deposit: $1,300
Pet deposit (if any): $250
Condo available to show July 11, 2020.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/38-candlewood-dr-south-windsor-ct/322529
Property Id 322529

(RLNE5970046)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 38 candlewood dr have any available units?
38 candlewood dr has a unit available for $1,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 38 candlewood dr have?
Some of 38 candlewood dr's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 38 candlewood dr currently offering any rent specials?
38 candlewood dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 38 candlewood dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 38 candlewood dr is pet friendly.
Does 38 candlewood dr offer parking?
Yes, 38 candlewood dr offers parking.
Does 38 candlewood dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 38 candlewood dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 38 candlewood dr have a pool?
Yes, 38 candlewood dr has a pool.
Does 38 candlewood dr have accessible units?
No, 38 candlewood dr does not have accessible units.
Does 38 candlewood dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 38 candlewood dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 38 candlewood dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 38 candlewood dr has units with air conditioning.
