Available 09/01/20 Condo for rent in South Windsor: 2BR 1Ba 2nd floor - Property Id: 322529



$1,300 / 2BR - Candlewood Drive Condominium

For Rent in South Windsor, CT



Beautiful condominium for rent, unit is located on the second floor:

- Total space: 1,038 square feet

- 2 Bedrooms

- Master bedroom contains walk-in closet along with vanity and sink.

- 1 full bathroom

- Living Room

- Dining Room

- Kitchen

- Central Air

- Laundry Facility in complex

- Outdoor Pool and Clubhouse in complex

- One assigned parking space with lots of unassigned parking available near condo.

- Near shopping locations: less than 5 miles to Evergreen Walks and Buckland Hills Mall.

- Easy access to main highways such as I-84, I-384 and I-291, I-91.

- 9 miles from the city of Hartford.

- Credit check and 1- year minimum lease required.

- Security deposit of $1,300.



Available for rent September 1, 2020

For more information call or text 401-218-8834

Security deposit: $1,300

Pet deposit (if any): $250

Condo available to show July 11, 2020.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/38-candlewood-dr-south-windsor-ct/322529

