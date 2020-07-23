Amenities
Available 09/01/20 Condo for rent in South Windsor: 2BR 1Ba 2nd floor - Property Id: 322529
$1,300 / 2BR - Candlewood Drive Condominium
For Rent in South Windsor, CT
Beautiful condominium for rent, unit is located on the second floor:
- Total space: 1,038 square feet
- 2 Bedrooms
- Master bedroom contains walk-in closet along with vanity and sink.
- 1 full bathroom
- Living Room
- Dining Room
- Kitchen
- Central Air
- Laundry Facility in complex
- Outdoor Pool and Clubhouse in complex
- One assigned parking space with lots of unassigned parking available near condo.
- Near shopping locations: less than 5 miles to Evergreen Walks and Buckland Hills Mall.
- Easy access to main highways such as I-84, I-384 and I-291, I-91.
- 9 miles from the city of Hartford.
- Credit check and 1- year minimum lease required.
- Security deposit of $1,300.
Available for rent September 1, 2020
For more information call or text 401-218-8834
Condo available to show July 11, 2020.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/38-candlewood-dr-south-windsor-ct/322529
Property Id 322529
(RLNE5970046)