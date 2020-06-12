/
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:55 AM
10 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Guilford Center, CT
Last updated June 12 at 06:17pm
373 Old Whitfield Street
373 Whitfield Street, Guilford Center, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1000 sqft
Unfurnished Annual Rental! Just updated with new flooring and freshly painted throughout and new kitchen cabinets! Not often available is a 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath condo style living just steps from the Guilford Green, Town Marina and Jacobs Beach.
Last updated June 12 at 06:17pm
33 Church Street
33 Church Street, Guilford Center, CT
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1050 sqft
First Floor.
Results within 5 miles of Guilford Center
Last updated June 12 at 06:17pm
55 West Overshores Drive
55 Overshores W, New Haven County, CT
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1192 sqft
AVAILABLE JULY 1, 2020 FOR ANNUAL LEASE. PARTIALLY FURNISHED. This open concept 2 bedroom home, with hardwood floors, and located in one of the best beach Associations off Neck Road, is perfect for two to three people.
Last updated June 12 at 06:17pm
52 East Overshores
52 Overshores E, New Haven County, CT
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1684 sqft
ACADEMIC RENTAL AVAILABLE - SEPTEMBER 8, 2020 TO MID JUNE, 2021. Comfortable and nicely decorated, this home has 2 bedrooms upstairs that share a newer renovated full bath.
Last updated May 4 at 07:22pm
1250 Long Hill Road
1250 Long Hill Road, New Haven County, CT
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
2386 sqft
Country setting with big deck overlooking horse pastures and pond. There is a 7 stall barn on the property to be used for horse rescue organization. Tenant will have access to one of the two garage bays in the detached garage.
Results within 10 miles of Guilford Center
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
264 Opening Hill Rd
264 Opening Hill Road, New Haven County, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1330 sqft
264 Opening Hill Road - Property Id: 297611 Beautiful townhouse-style condominium available for rent. Quiet, family-friendly neighborhood.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
229 Branford Rd 520
229 Branford Road, New Haven County, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1020 sqft
Unit 520 Available 08/15/20 North Farms East Condo Townhouse - Property Id: 132708 Pristine, 2 bedroom unit is bright and ready to move in. Living room and Kitchen have sparkling laminate wood-look floors.
Last updated June 12 at 06:17pm
15 River Road
15 River Road, New Haven County, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
894 sqft
ACADEMIC RENTAL available 9/1/20 thru 5/31/21 - Direct Waterfront in Pawson Park! Charming 2BR home, fully furnished, HW floors, fireplace, heated sunroom makes a perfect in home office too! Beautiful views, beach access, $1,975/month plus
Last updated June 12 at 06:17pm
674 Main Street
674 Main Street, Branford Center, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1200 sqft
Available July 1st ~ Beautiful 2 bedroom second floor apartment within walking distance to the Green, and Train. Kitchen with gas stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, plenty of counter space, breakfast bar and dining area.
Last updated June 12 at 06:17pm
67 South Main Street
67 South Main Street, Branford Center, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
661 sqft
Center of town location on the historic green! Remodeled 2 bedroom ranch on first-floor unit with 9-foot ceilings and hardwood floors throughout. Upgraded kitchen with granite counters and stainless steel appliances.
