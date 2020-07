Amenities

Beautifully refreshed, fully furnished one-bedroom in the heart of Groton! Tastefully decorated and maintained, this unit is available with flexible rental terms: one month or up to a year. Features a large, bright, open kitchen/living area and spacious bedroom. Electricity, heat, hot water included! Laundry and private storage area in basement. Assigned parking. Walk to EB or Pfizer, 1.3 miles to Shennecossett Golf Course, 1.7 miles to Eastern Point Beach. Don't miss it!