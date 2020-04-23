All apartments in Groton Long Point
Groton Long Point, CT
1 Pacific Street
1 Pacific Street

1 Pacific Street
Location

1 Pacific Street, Groton Long Point, CT 06340
Groton Long Point

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$4,000

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2096 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
all utils included
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
playground
tennis court
Perfect location with gorgeous views and just steps away from GLP's South Beach, Inner Lagoon, Tennis Courts, playground and all other GLP amenities! This beautifully appointed 4-bedroom, 2.1 bath home with bright open floor plan is perfect for entertaining family and guest, and for a relaxing stay by the sea. Large master bedroom suite with king size bed, walk-in closet and private balcony. Second floor bedroom with queen size bed, and two additional bedrooms with bunk beds and full bath. Fully furnished with everything you need, fantastic outdoor space and access to excellent amenities that will make this your best vacation ever. Available after labor day weekend. All utilities included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1 Pacific Street have any available units?
1 Pacific Street has a unit available for $4,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1 Pacific Street have?
Some of 1 Pacific Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1 Pacific Street currently offering any rent specials?
1 Pacific Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1 Pacific Street pet-friendly?
No, 1 Pacific Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Groton Long Point.
Does 1 Pacific Street offer parking?
Yes, 1 Pacific Street does offer parking.
Does 1 Pacific Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1 Pacific Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1 Pacific Street have a pool?
No, 1 Pacific Street does not have a pool.
Does 1 Pacific Street have accessible units?
No, 1 Pacific Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1 Pacific Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1 Pacific Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 1 Pacific Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1 Pacific Street does not have units with air conditioning.
