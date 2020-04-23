1 Pacific Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking playground tennis court

Perfect location with gorgeous views and just steps away from GLP’s South Beach, Inner Lagoon, Tennis Courts, playground and all other GLP amenities! This beautifully appointed 4-bedroom, 2.1 bath home with bright open floor plan is perfect for entertaining family and guest, and for a relaxing stay by the sea. Large master bedroom suite with king size bed, walk-in closet and private balcony. Second floor bedroom with queen size bed, and two additional bedrooms with bunk beds and full bath. Fully furnished with everything you need, fantastic outdoor space and access to excellent amenities that will make this your best vacation ever. Available after labor day weekend. All utilities included.