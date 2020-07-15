All apartments in Greenwich
Find more places like
275 Greenwich Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Greenwich, CT
/
275 Greenwich Avenue
Last updated June 18 2020 at 3:06 AM

275 Greenwich Avenue

275 Greenwich Avenue · (203) 273-2883
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Greenwich
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

275 Greenwich Avenue, Greenwich, CT 06830
Downtown Greenwich

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 3A · Avail. now

$2,395

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
Luxury elevator residential bldg. across from the Green on Greenwich Ave. Recently renovated open plan unit is above Grannicks Pharmacy with Western Exposure. Hardwood floors/hvac /dishwasher. Municipal parking in rear of bldg with direct entrance. No cost Laundry room on each floor. Landlord pays heat and water. Tenant pays elec and cable. No onsite parking avail

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 275 Greenwich Avenue have any available units?
275 Greenwich Avenue has a unit available for $2,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 275 Greenwich Avenue have?
Some of 275 Greenwich Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 275 Greenwich Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
275 Greenwich Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 275 Greenwich Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 275 Greenwich Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Greenwich.
Does 275 Greenwich Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 275 Greenwich Avenue offers parking.
Does 275 Greenwich Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 275 Greenwich Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 275 Greenwich Avenue have a pool?
No, 275 Greenwich Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 275 Greenwich Avenue have accessible units?
No, 275 Greenwich Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 275 Greenwich Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 275 Greenwich Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 275 Greenwich Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 275 Greenwich Avenue has units with air conditioning.

Similar Listings

Greenwich Place
33 Putnam Grn
Greenwich, CT 06830
Greenwich Oaks
255 Weaver St
Greenwich, CT 06831
Putnam Green
31 Putnam Grn
Greenwich, CT 06830

Similar Pages

Greenwich 1 BedroomsGreenwich 2 BedroomsGreenwich Apartments with ParkingGreenwich Apartments with PoolGreenwich Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYStamford, CTYonkers, NYNorwalk, CTNew Rochelle, NYDanbury, CTWhite Plains, NYGlen Cove, NYHempstead, NYMineola, NYHuntington Station, NYPort Chester, NYOssining, NYDarien, CTMelville, NYMamaroneck, NYWest Hempstead, NYElmsford, NYEast Garden City, NYTarrytown, NYDobbs Ferry, NYGreat Neck, NYNyack, NYTuckahoe, NYBronxville, NYHartsdale, NYNorth New Hyde Park, NYGarden City, NYManorhaven, NYUniondale, NYAlbertson, NYPort Washington, NYRidgefield, CTNorth Hills, NY

Nearby Neighborhoods

Chickahominy

Apartments Near Colleges

Norwalk Community CollegeCUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New YorkColumbia University in the City of New YorkVaughn College of Aeronautics and Technology