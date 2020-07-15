Luxury elevator residential bldg. across from the Green on Greenwich Ave. Recently renovated open plan unit is above Grannicks Pharmacy with Western Exposure. Hardwood floors/hvac /dishwasher. Municipal parking in rear of bldg with direct entrance. No cost Laundry room on each floor. Landlord pays heat and water. Tenant pays elec and cable. No onsite parking avail
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions
Does 275 Greenwich Avenue have any available units?