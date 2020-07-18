49-B Salmon Brook Drive

Amenities
Garden Apartments
We are located minutes from Downtown Hartford and within walking distance of fine restaurants, the post office, shopping, etc. Our unit amenities include: Gleaming Hardwood Floors, , All Appliances, Built-in Microwave Oven, Ceiling Fan, Free: Storage Unit, Heat, Trash, Water.
Community Amenities Include: Maytag Laundry Facilities, Swimming Pool, 24-Hour Maintenance, a New and Modern Fitness Center and a Professional Management Team living on property.
Insert Link Below into browser to see a tour:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCmcAtx2CocdLx0Z8OOEZe3w?view_as=subscriber