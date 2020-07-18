All apartments in Glastonbury Center
49-B Salmon Brook Drive

49 Salmon Brook Dr · (203) 334-0181
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

49 Salmon Brook Dr, Glastonbury Center, CT 06033

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,395

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
24hr maintenance
parking
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
microwave
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
Garden Apartments
We are located minutes from Downtown Hartford and within walking distance of fine restaurants, the post office, shopping, etc. Our unit amenities include: Gleaming Hardwood Floors, , All Appliances, Built-in Microwave Oven, Ceiling Fan, Free: Storage Unit, Heat, Trash, Water.

Community Amenities Include: Maytag Laundry Facilities, Swimming Pool, 24-Hour Maintenance, a New and Modern Fitness Center and a Professional Management Team living on property.

Insert Link Below into browser to see a tour:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCmcAtx2CocdLx0Z8OOEZe3w?view_as=subscriber

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 49-B Salmon Brook Drive have any available units?
49-B Salmon Brook Drive has a unit available for $1,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 49-B Salmon Brook Drive have?
Some of 49-B Salmon Brook Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 49-B Salmon Brook Drive currently offering any rent specials?
49-B Salmon Brook Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 49-B Salmon Brook Drive pet-friendly?
No, 49-B Salmon Brook Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glastonbury Center.
Does 49-B Salmon Brook Drive offer parking?
Yes, 49-B Salmon Brook Drive offers parking.
Does 49-B Salmon Brook Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 49-B Salmon Brook Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 49-B Salmon Brook Drive have a pool?
Yes, 49-B Salmon Brook Drive has a pool.
Does 49-B Salmon Brook Drive have accessible units?
No, 49-B Salmon Brook Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 49-B Salmon Brook Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 49-B Salmon Brook Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 49-B Salmon Brook Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 49-B Salmon Brook Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
