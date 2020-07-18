49-B Salmon Brook Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan hardwood floors microwave Property Amenities gym on-site laundry parking pool 24hr maintenance

Garden Apartments

We are located minutes from Downtown Hartford and within walking distance of fine restaurants, the post office, shopping, etc. Our unit amenities include: Gleaming Hardwood Floors, , All Appliances, Built-in Microwave Oven, Ceiling Fan, Free: Storage Unit, Heat, Trash, Water.



Community Amenities Include: Maytag Laundry Facilities, Swimming Pool, 24-Hour Maintenance, a New and Modern Fitness Center and a Professional Management Team living on property.



Insert Link Below into browser to see a tour:

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCmcAtx2CocdLx0Z8OOEZe3w?view_as=subscriber