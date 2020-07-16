245 Unquowa Road

Amenities

Updated 2 bedroom, 2 bath second-floor end unit with hardwood floors throughout. Kitchen has newer cabinets, countertops & ss appliances. Master Bedroom has walk-in closet and ensuite bath with shower. Washer/Dryer in unit. Private Deck off Living Room w plenty of space for table & chairs and provides easy access to the parking lot. This unit comes with one reserved parking space and an 8x8 storage unit within the building. Short walk to Train, Restaurants, Shops, Etc. Tenant(s) must have good credit & references. Landlord reserves the right to interview prospective tenant(s).