All apartments in Fairfield County
Find more places like 245 Unquowa Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fairfield County, CT
/
245 Unquowa Road
Last updated July 9 2020 at 2:31 AM

245 Unquowa Road

245 Unquowa Road · (203) 667-1665
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

245 Unquowa Road, Fairfield County, CT 06824

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 28 · Avail. now

$2,350

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1058 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Updated 2 bedroom, 2 bath second-floor end unit with hardwood floors throughout. Kitchen has newer cabinets, countertops & ss appliances. Master Bedroom has walk-in closet and ensuite bath with shower. Washer/Dryer in unit. Private Deck off Living Room w plenty of space for table & chairs and provides easy access to the parking lot. This unit comes with one reserved parking space and an 8x8 storage unit within the building. Short walk to Train, Restaurants, Shops, Etc. Tenant(s) must have good credit & references. Landlord reserves the right to interview prospective tenant(s).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 245 Unquowa Road have any available units?
245 Unquowa Road has a unit available for $2,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 245 Unquowa Road have?
Some of 245 Unquowa Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 245 Unquowa Road currently offering any rent specials?
245 Unquowa Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 245 Unquowa Road pet-friendly?
No, 245 Unquowa Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fairfield County.
Does 245 Unquowa Road offer parking?
Yes, 245 Unquowa Road offers parking.
Does 245 Unquowa Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 245 Unquowa Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 245 Unquowa Road have a pool?
No, 245 Unquowa Road does not have a pool.
Does 245 Unquowa Road have accessible units?
No, 245 Unquowa Road does not have accessible units.
Does 245 Unquowa Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 245 Unquowa Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 245 Unquowa Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 245 Unquowa Road does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 245 Unquowa Road?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Avalon Norwalk
26 Belden Ave
Norwalk, CT 06850
Sofi at 50 Forest
50 Forest St
Stamford, CT 06901
eaves Stamford
66 Glenbrook Rd
Stamford, CT 06902
Putnam Green
31 Putnam Grn
Greenwich, CT 06830
1 Kennedy Flats
1 Kennedy Ave
Danbury, CT 06810
Baypointe
112 Southfield Ave
Stamford, CT 06902
NV @ Harbor Point
100 Commons Park North
Stamford, CT 06902
111 Harbor Point
111 Towne St
Stamford, CT 06902

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bronx, NYNew Haven, CTStamford, CTYonkers, NYMilford city, CTNorwalk, CTNew Rochelle, NYDanbury, CTWhite Plains, NYWaterbury, CTWest Haven, CTShelton, CT
Coram, NYNorth Haven, CTPort Chester, NYGlen Cove, NYStratford, CTGreenwich, CTNaugatuck, CTAnsonia, CTBridgeport, CTTrumbull, CTHarrison, NYDarien, CT
Ridgefield, CTCos Cob, CTMount Kisco, NYRye, NYWestport, CTOld Greenwich, CTMamaroneck, NYPort Jefferson, NYScarsdale, NYMount Sinai, NYPort Jefferson Station, NYLarchmont, NY

Apartments Near Colleges

Albertus Magnus CollegeUniversity of Bridgeport
University of New HavenNorwalk Community College
Yale University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity