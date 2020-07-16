16 Riverview Court

Amenities
Price Reduced!! Come see this updated and spacious condo right in Brookfield's Town Center! Just minutes from I-84, Rte. 7, and Rte. 25 for a convenient commute in any direction. Kitchen features granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, and a walkout to your private deck DIRECTLY overlooking the beautiful Still River!! Both bedrooms feature spacious walk-in closets and direct access to full baths. Lower level bonus room easily functions as 3rd bedroom or home office. Central A/C and natural gas make for efficient and cost-effective utilities. Water and Sewer charges COVERED BY LANDLORD! - tenant covers remaining utilities. Negotiable with pets - ask for details. Great unit in a great complex... hurry!