All apartments in Fairfield County
Find more places like 16 Riverview Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fairfield County, CT
/
16 Riverview Court
Last updated January 29 2020 at 10:26 PM

16 Riverview Court

16 Riverview Ct · (914) 482-8858
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

16 Riverview Ct, Fairfield County, CT 06804

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 16 · Avail. now

$2,175

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1386 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Price Reduced!! Come see this updated and spacious condo right in Brookfield's Town Center! Just minutes from I-84, Rte. 7, and Rte. 25 for a convenient commute in any direction. Kitchen features granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, and a walkout to your private deck DIRECTLY overlooking the beautiful Still River!! Both bedrooms feature spacious walk-in closets and direct access to full baths. Lower level bonus room easily functions as 3rd bedroom or home office. Central A/C and natural gas make for efficient and cost-effective utilities. Water and Sewer charges COVERED BY LANDLORD! - tenant covers remaining utilities. Negotiable with pets - ask for details. Great unit in a great complex... hurry!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16 Riverview Court have any available units?
16 Riverview Court has a unit available for $2,175 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 16 Riverview Court have?
Some of 16 Riverview Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16 Riverview Court currently offering any rent specials?
16 Riverview Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16 Riverview Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 16 Riverview Court is pet friendly.
Does 16 Riverview Court offer parking?
Yes, 16 Riverview Court offers parking.
Does 16 Riverview Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 16 Riverview Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 16 Riverview Court have a pool?
No, 16 Riverview Court does not have a pool.
Does 16 Riverview Court have accessible units?
No, 16 Riverview Court does not have accessible units.
Does 16 Riverview Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16 Riverview Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 16 Riverview Court have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 16 Riverview Court has units with air conditioning.
Interested in 16 Riverview Court?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Residences on Bedford
1425 Bedford St
Stamford, CT 06905
The Royce at Trumbull
100 Avalon Gates
Trumbull, CT 06611
Trademark Fairfield
665 Commerce Drive
Stamford, CT 06824
Avalon Norwalk
26 Belden Ave
Norwalk, CT 06850
Greenwich Place
33 Putnam Grn
Greenwich, CT 06830
1111 Stratford
1111 Stratford Ave
Stratford, CT 06615
101 Park Place
101 Washington Blvd
Stamford, CT 06902
Vault Apartments
120 Towne St
Stamford, CT 06902

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bronx, NYNew Haven, CTStamford, CTYonkers, NYMilford city, CTNorwalk, CTNew Rochelle, NYDanbury, CTWhite Plains, NYWaterbury, CTWest Haven, CTShelton, CT
Coram, NYNorth Haven, CTPort Chester, NYGlen Cove, NYStratford, CTGreenwich, CTNaugatuck, CTAnsonia, CTBridgeport, CTTrumbull, CTHarrison, NYDarien, CT
Ridgefield, CTCos Cob, CTMount Kisco, NYRye, NYWestport, CTOld Greenwich, CTMamaroneck, NYPort Jefferson, NYScarsdale, NYMount Sinai, NYPort Jefferson Station, NYLarchmont, NY

Apartments Near Colleges

Albertus Magnus CollegeUniversity of Bridgeport
University of New HavenNorwalk Community College
Yale University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity