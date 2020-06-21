All apartments in East Haven
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:20 PM

34 Highland Ave.

34 Highland Avenue · (203) 535-6058
Location

34 Highland Avenue, East Haven, CT 06513

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 1 bath, $1400 · Avail. Jul 1

$1,400

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1452 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
garage
recently renovated
some paid utils
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
oven
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Available 07/01/20 Spacious 1st floor apartment in quiet neighborhood - Property Id: 108856

6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, living room, family room, spacious kitchen, laundry room with washer and dryer hookup, freshly remodeled bathroom, brand new carpets.
2 car parking outside, backyard, small furnace room storage.
No pets. Exterior garage with separate storage room is available for additional $100 a month.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/108856
Property Id 108856

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5844906)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 34 Highland Ave. have any available units?
34 Highland Ave. has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 34 Highland Ave. have?
Some of 34 Highland Ave.'s amenities include w/d hookup, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 34 Highland Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
34 Highland Ave. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 34 Highland Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 34 Highland Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in East Haven.
Does 34 Highland Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 34 Highland Ave. does offer parking.
Does 34 Highland Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 34 Highland Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 34 Highland Ave. have a pool?
No, 34 Highland Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 34 Highland Ave. have accessible units?
No, 34 Highland Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 34 Highland Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 34 Highland Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 34 Highland Ave. have units with air conditioning?
No, 34 Highland Ave. does not have units with air conditioning.
