Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished carpet fireplace oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage parking pool gym pet friendly business center clubhouse internet access playground pool table tennis court volleyball court

Virtual touring and by appointment, self-guided touring is available. Contact us today! Woodcliff Estates offers cozy apartment homes in a premier location in East Hartford, Connecticut, just west of Downtown. Experience rich shopping at The Shoppes at Buckland Hills, fine dining, and entertainment, all just minutes away! With easy access to I-84, your commute will be a breeze. If you're looking for comfortable and carefree living, you're going to love calling Woodcliff Estates your home.