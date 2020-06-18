Rent Calculator
Derby, CT
23 Washington Street
Last updated June 18 2020 at 1:03 PM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
23 Washington Street
23 Washington Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
23 Washington Street, Derby, CT 06418
Amenities
dishwasher
parking
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Gorgeous 3 bedroom 2.5 bath Colonial. Has a master bedroom suite with a claw foot tub, sunroom, and lovely garden area. Park like setting.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Street.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 23 Washington Street have any available units?
23 Washington Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Derby, CT
.
What amenities does 23 Washington Street have?
Some of 23 Washington Street's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 23 Washington Street currently offering any rent specials?
23 Washington Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23 Washington Street pet-friendly?
No, 23 Washington Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Derby
.
Does 23 Washington Street offer parking?
Yes, 23 Washington Street does offer parking.
Does 23 Washington Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 23 Washington Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 23 Washington Street have a pool?
No, 23 Washington Street does not have a pool.
Does 23 Washington Street have accessible units?
No, 23 Washington Street does not have accessible units.
Does 23 Washington Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 23 Washington Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 23 Washington Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 23 Washington Street does not have units with air conditioning.
