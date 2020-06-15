7 Kelsey St

Amenities

in unit laundry walk in closets gym some paid utils microwave internet access

Large Studio available August 1st Available 08/01/20 Large nice raised basement studio on a private road.( on a family area)Private entrance, Plenty sun light, basic utility kitchen/ refrigerator/microwave, walk in closet.

SINGLE person/ professional/student/no smoking./No pets. References a plus. Call for details (couple ? ask for details)



5 min walking distance to Noroton HeightsTrain Station.

Exercise bike included!!

Laundry (W/D)!! at extra. ask for details .

Free WiFi !

Available August 1st 2020 Serious inquires only. (showing upon request) to coordinate showing with current tenant.

1st month and security deposit.

(some furniture available)

203-559-8908/text or email.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5467542)