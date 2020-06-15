All apartments in Darien
Find more places like 7 Kelsey St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Darien, CT
/
7 Kelsey St
Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:11 PM

7 Kelsey St

7 Kelsey Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Darien
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all

Location

7 Kelsey Street, Darien, CT 06820
Noroton Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
walk in closets
gym
some paid utils
microwave
internet access
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
gym
internet access
Large Studio available August 1st Available 08/01/20 Large nice raised basement studio on a private road.( on a family area)Private entrance, Plenty sun light, basic utility kitchen/ refrigerator/microwave, walk in closet.
SINGLE person/ professional/student/no smoking./No pets. References a plus. Call for details (couple ? ask for details)

5 min walking distance to Noroton HeightsTrain Station.
Exercise bike included!!
Laundry (W/D)!! at extra. ask for details .
Free WiFi !
Available August 1st 2020 Serious inquires only. (showing upon request) to coordinate showing with current tenant.
1st month and security deposit.
(some furniture available)
203-559-8908/text or email.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5467542)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7 Kelsey St have any available units?
7 Kelsey St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Darien, CT.
What amenities does 7 Kelsey St have?
Some of 7 Kelsey St's amenities include in unit laundry, walk in closets, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7 Kelsey St currently offering any rent specials?
7 Kelsey St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7 Kelsey St pet-friendly?
No, 7 Kelsey St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Darien.
Does 7 Kelsey St offer parking?
No, 7 Kelsey St does not offer parking.
Does 7 Kelsey St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7 Kelsey St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7 Kelsey St have a pool?
No, 7 Kelsey St does not have a pool.
Does 7 Kelsey St have accessible units?
No, 7 Kelsey St does not have accessible units.
Does 7 Kelsey St have units with dishwashers?
No, 7 Kelsey St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7 Kelsey St have units with air conditioning?
No, 7 Kelsey St does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avalon Darien
137 Hollow Tree Ridge Rd
Darien, CT 06820

Similar Pages

Darien 1 BedroomsDarien 2 Bedrooms
Darien Apartments with Hardwood FloorsDarien Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Darien Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Queens, NYBronx, NYStamford, CTYonkers, NYNorwalk, CTNew Rochelle, NYDanbury, CTWhite Plains, NYStratford, CTShelton, CTGlen Cove, NYGreenwich, CT
Mineola, NYTrumbull, CTCentral Islip, NYHuntington Station, NYPort Chester, NYOssining, NYMelville, NYMamaroneck, NYElmsford, NYNesconset, NYEast Garden City, NYTarrytown, NY
Great Neck, NYTuckahoe, NYBronxville, NYHartsdale, NYNorth New Hyde Park, NYGarden City, NYManorhaven, NYUniondale, NYAlbertson, NYPort Washington, NYRidgefield, CTNorth Hills, NY

Apartments Near Colleges

Norwalk Community CollegeVaughn College of Aeronautics and Technology
Adelphi UniversityConcordia College-New York
CUNY LaGuardia Community College