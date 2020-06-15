7 Kelsey St

Amenities
Large Studio available August 1st Available 08/01/20 Large nice raised basement studio on a private road.( on a family area)Private entrance, Plenty sun light, basic utility kitchen/ refrigerator/microwave, walk in closet.
SINGLE person/ professional/student/no smoking./No pets. References a plus. Call for details (couple ? ask for details)
5 min walking distance to Noroton HeightsTrain Station.
Exercise bike included!!
Laundry (W/D)!! at extra. ask for details .
Free WiFi !
Available August 1st 2020 Serious inquires only. (showing upon request) to coordinate showing with current tenant.
1st month and security deposit.
(some furniture available)
203-559-8908/text or email.
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5467542)