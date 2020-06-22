17 Mountainville Rd

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Lease Rent to own Program – details on web site www.Honeyofahome.com If you qualify would LOVE to work with you

Cape Cod Style Home Sited on 1.84 Acres. Step Into the Open & Bright Kitchen with White Cabinets, Under Cab Lighting, Stainless Steel Appliances, Tiled Backsplash and Corian Counters, Family Room with Woodstove , Open Living Room with Hardwood Floors & Lots of Windows. There is a Work /Laundry Area for easy use, Detached two car garage with loft, fenced flat yard. Convenient to town and adjacent to large city park lands.



