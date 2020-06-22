All apartments in Danbury
17 Mountainville Rd
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:03 AM

17 Mountainville Rd

17 Mountainville Road · (203) 764-2745
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

17 Mountainville Road, Danbury, CT 06810

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 2 baths, $2100 · Avail. now

$2,100

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1589 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Lease Rent to own Program – details on web site www.Honeyofahome.com If you qualify would LOVE to work with you
Cape Cod Style Home Sited on 1.84 Acres. Step Into the Open & Bright Kitchen with White Cabinets, Under Cab Lighting, Stainless Steel Appliances, Tiled Backsplash and Corian Counters, Family Room with Woodstove , Open Living Room with Hardwood Floors & Lots of Windows. There is a Work /Laundry Area for easy use, Detached two car garage with loft, fenced flat yard. Convenient to town and adjacent to large city park lands.

Want to help buyers to be , deposit and qualification process, review site and call

(RLNE5845837)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17 Mountainville Rd have any available units?
17 Mountainville Rd has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Danbury, CT?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Danbury Rent Report.
What amenities does 17 Mountainville Rd have?
Some of 17 Mountainville Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17 Mountainville Rd currently offering any rent specials?
17 Mountainville Rd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17 Mountainville Rd pet-friendly?
No, 17 Mountainville Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Danbury.
Does 17 Mountainville Rd offer parking?
Yes, 17 Mountainville Rd does offer parking.
Does 17 Mountainville Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 17 Mountainville Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 17 Mountainville Rd have a pool?
No, 17 Mountainville Rd does not have a pool.
Does 17 Mountainville Rd have accessible units?
No, 17 Mountainville Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 17 Mountainville Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 17 Mountainville Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
