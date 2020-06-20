Rent Calculator
Home
/
Danbury, CT
/
114 west Street
Last updated June 15 2020 at 4:11 AM
1 of 5
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
114 west Street
114 West Street
·
No Longer Available
Danbury
Apartments with Gym
Cheap Places
Apartments with Pool
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Location
114 West Street, Danbury, CT 06810
Amenities
garage
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
single family home for rent. tenant must fill out rental application, references, credit provided by applicant. 1st months rent and 2 months security dep.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 114 west Street have any available units?
114 west Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Danbury, CT
.
How much is rent in Danbury, CT?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Danbury Rent Report
.
What amenities does 114 west Street have?
Some of 114 west Street's amenities include garage, microwave, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 114 west Street currently offering any rent specials?
114 west Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 114 west Street pet-friendly?
No, 114 west Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Danbury
.
Does 114 west Street offer parking?
Yes, 114 west Street does offer parking.
Does 114 west Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 114 west Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 114 west Street have a pool?
No, 114 west Street does not have a pool.
Does 114 west Street have accessible units?
No, 114 west Street does not have accessible units.
Does 114 west Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 114 west Street does not have units with dishwashers.
