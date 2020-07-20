10 Edgewater Circle 10

Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher fireplace some paid utils microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities

New Luxury Waterfront Townhome on Silver Lake! - Property Id: 321892



Going fast!



Enjoy luxury lakefront living at Edgewater Townhomes of Berlin. This brand new rental community is ideally located on Silver Lake with direct waterfront access and breathtaking views.



At Edgewater Townhomes, it's easy to get from here to there and just about everywhere!



Berlin is a veritable transportation hub at the geographic center of Connecticut with an array of options to choose from. With its close proximity to I-84, I-91, Route 9, and the Berlin Turnpike (Route 5/15), it's an easy commute to just about anywhere in CT and beyond. These state and interstate accessways make an easy commute to Hartford, Springfield, or New Haven by road or rail with both Boston and New York only a couple of hours away!



Lease now! Contact us today!



*For GPS & Maps please use 2730 Berlin Tpke, Berlin, CT 06037

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/10-edgewater-circle-berlin-ct-unit-10/321892

Property Id 321892



(RLNE5961019)