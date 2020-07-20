All apartments in Danbury
Find more places like 10 Edgewater Circle 10.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Danbury, CT
/
10 Edgewater Circle 10
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

10 Edgewater Circle 10

10 Edgewater Circle · (860) 573-5147
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Danbury
See all
Apartments with Pools
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Cheap Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

10 Edgewater Circle, Danbury, CT 06810

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 10 · Avail. now

$2,495

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1600 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
fireplace
some paid utils
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
New Luxury Waterfront Townhome on Silver Lake! - Property Id: 321892

Going fast!

Enjoy luxury lakefront living at Edgewater Townhomes of Berlin. This brand new rental community is ideally located on Silver Lake with direct waterfront access and breathtaking views.

At Edgewater Townhomes, it's easy to get from here to there and just about everywhere!

Berlin is a veritable transportation hub at the geographic center of Connecticut with an array of options to choose from. With its close proximity to I-84, I-91, Route 9, and the Berlin Turnpike (Route 5/15), it's an easy commute to just about anywhere in CT and beyond. These state and interstate accessways make an easy commute to Hartford, Springfield, or New Haven by road or rail with both Boston and New York only a couple of hours away!

Lease now! Contact us today!

*For GPS & Maps please use 2730 Berlin Tpke, Berlin, CT 06037
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/10-edgewater-circle-berlin-ct-unit-10/321892
Property Id 321892

(RLNE5961019)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10 Edgewater Circle 10 have any available units?
10 Edgewater Circle 10 has a unit available for $2,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Danbury, CT?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Danbury Rent Report.
What amenities does 10 Edgewater Circle 10 have?
Some of 10 Edgewater Circle 10's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10 Edgewater Circle 10 currently offering any rent specials?
10 Edgewater Circle 10 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10 Edgewater Circle 10 pet-friendly?
Yes, 10 Edgewater Circle 10 is pet friendly.
Does 10 Edgewater Circle 10 offer parking?
No, 10 Edgewater Circle 10 does not offer parking.
Does 10 Edgewater Circle 10 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10 Edgewater Circle 10 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10 Edgewater Circle 10 have a pool?
No, 10 Edgewater Circle 10 does not have a pool.
Does 10 Edgewater Circle 10 have accessible units?
No, 10 Edgewater Circle 10 does not have accessible units.
Does 10 Edgewater Circle 10 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10 Edgewater Circle 10 has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 10 Edgewater Circle 10?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Mayfair Square
71 Mayfair Square Road
Danbury, CT 06810
1 Kennedy Flats
1 Kennedy Ave
Danbury, CT 06810
The Point at Still River
2 Mountainview Ter
Danbury, CT 06810
Hillcroft Village
10 Clapboard Ridge Rd
Danbury, CT 06811
Willow Grove
101 Avalon Lake Rd
Danbury, CT 06810

Similar Pages

Danbury 1 Bedroom ApartmentsDanbury 2 Bedroom Apartments
Danbury Apartments with PoolsDanbury Cheap Apartments
Danbury Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bronx, NYNew Haven, CTStamford, CTYonkers, NYMilford city, CTNorwalk, CTNew Rochelle, NYWhite Plains, NY
Waterbury, CTWest Haven, CTShelton, CTPort Chester, NYGlen Cove, NYStratford, CTGreenwich, CTTrumbull, CT
Huntington Station, NYPoughkeepsie, NYNaugatuck, CTHarrison, NYOssining, NYDarien, CTMamaroneck, NYElmsford, NY

Apartments Near Colleges

Western Connecticut State UniversityAlbertus Magnus College
University of New HavenNorwalk Community College
Yale University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity