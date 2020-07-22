Apartment List
/
CT
/
collinsville
/
pet friendly apartments
Last updated July 22 2020 at 9:01 PM

7 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Collinsville, CT

Renting pet-friendly apartments in Collinsville should offer peace of mind and convenience for our furry friends. It's crucial to find an apartment that'll work for both you a...
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
22 Units Available
Avon Place
46 Avonwood Rd, Collinsville, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,264
922 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,507
1220 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,894
1817 sqft
Cozy apartments on 46-acre wooded property with lots of privacy and walking trails. Recently renovated units with walk-in closets. Community has sauna, media room, tennis court, and pool. Elevator in building.
Results within 10 miles of Collinsville
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 22 at 09:00 PM
5 Units Available
Colonial Village Apartments
22 Colonial Ct, Hartford County, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,255
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,620
1300 sqft
Colonial Village is a private apartment community in Plainville, CT set amidst landscaped grounds and tree-lined streets. We are located 15 minutes from downtown Hartford and Waterbury, with easy access to I-84 and Routes 72 and 10.
Verified

1 of 54

Last updated July 22 at 02:43 PM
$
3 Units Available
Simsbury Center Historic District
Mill Commons
1 Millers Way, Simsbury Center, CT
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,120
1391 sqft
Thoughtfully designed homes with stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets. Concierge available. Community highlights include a conference room, dog park and gym. Close to Simsbury Public Library. Easy access to US Route 202.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 22 at 06:37 PM
7 Units Available
Highcroft
1100 Highcroft Pl, Simsbury Center, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,734
921 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,249
1324 sqft
A residential neighborhood with a sustainable design. The community offers a modern fitness center, a large pool area with cabanas, and a bocce court. Each apartment includes modern fixtures.
Verified

1 of 58

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
$
17 Units Available
The Pointe at Dorset Crossing
55 Dorset Xing, Simsbury Center, CT
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,375
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,885
1281 sqft
WELCOME HOME Located minutes from shopping and entertainment and only 12 miles from downtown Hartford, Bradley International Airport and western Massachusetts, The Pointe at Dorset Crossing is Simsbury's most convenient luxury apartment community!

1 of 11

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
40 Lincoln St. 1st Floor
40 Lincoln St, Bristol, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
Unit 1st Floor Available 08/01/20 1st Floor Available! Garage! Renovated - Property Id: 123858 Lovely 3 Family Completely Renovated Colonial!! A Rare 1ST Floor now AVAILABLE for showings and move in ready 8/1!! There Is A newly Renovated 1 Car

1 of 16

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
2 Units Available
The Francis
42 Stafford Avenue, Bristol, CT
1 Bedroom
$800
Beautiful building on Stafford Avenue in Bristol. Close to Route 6, Route 72 and minutes from 84. No Dogs Allowed (RLNE121608)
What to keep in mind when looking for pet friendly apartments in Collinsville, CT

Renting pet-friendly apartments in Collinsville should offer peace of mind and convenience for our furry friends. It’s crucial to find an apartment that’ll work for both you and your pet. Before signing a pet-friendly apartment, take your time to study the layout and ask plenty of questions.

Some pet-friendly apartments in Collinsville may request a pet deposit or only accept certain dog breeds. You should also consider if the floors are hardwood or carpeted. Hardwood may be easier to clean-up fur and a mess but could mean your neighbors below hear the tapping of your dog running past. An outdoor balcony can also be ideal for a pet who needs some fresh air.

Consider the neighborhood of any pet-friendly apartments in Collinsville. Are they near a dog park or a vet? You should also research the rates of dog walkers in your area. It may be less expensive to move to a nearby neighborhood with a lower pet deposit, a better layout for your pet, and cheaper services.

