Last updated July 15 2020 at 10:14 PM

10 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Collinsville, CT

Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
23 Units Available
Avon Place
46 Avonwood Rd, Collinsville, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,264
922 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,507
1220 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,894
1817 sqft
Cozy apartments on 46-acre wooded property with lots of privacy and walking trails. Recently renovated units with walk-in closets. Community has sauna, media room, tennis court, and pool. Elevator in building.
Results within 5 miles of Collinsville

1 of 15

Last updated July 15 at 10:54 PM
1 Unit Available
9 Edgewood Cir
9 Edgewood, Hartford County, CT
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1865 sqft
With amazing features and updates, you won’t want to miss this incredible cabin-style home! Nestled within the woods in a fantastic no-through neighborhood, take advantage of the tennis courts, walking trails, highly rated schools, and short walk to
Results within 10 miles of Collinsville
Verified

1 of 54

Last updated July 15 at 02:24 PM
3 Units Available
Simsbury Center Historic District
Mill Commons
1 Millers Way, Simsbury Center, CT
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,085
1391 sqft
Thoughtfully designed homes with stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets. Concierge available. Community highlights include a conference room, dog park and gym. Close to Simsbury Public Library. Easy access to US Route 202.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 15 at 09:00 PM
7 Units Available
Colonial Village Apartments
22 Colonial Ct, Hartford County, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,165
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,630
1300 sqft
Colonial Village is a private apartment community in Plainville, CT set amidst landscaped grounds and tree-lined streets. We are located 15 minutes from downtown Hartford and Waterbury, with easy access to I-84 and Routes 72 and 10.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 15 at 06:40 PM
5 Units Available
Highcroft
1100 Highcroft Pl, Simsbury Center, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,734
921 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,580
1324 sqft
A residential neighborhood with a sustainable design. The community offers a modern fitness center, a large pool area with cabanas, and a bocce court. Each apartment includes modern fixtures.
Verified

1 of 58

Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
$
16 Units Available
The Pointe at Dorset Crossing
55 Dorset Xing, Simsbury Center, CT
Studio
$1,375
629 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,605
809 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,885
1281 sqft
WELCOME HOME Located minutes from shopping and entertainment and only 12 miles from downtown Hartford, Bradley International Airport and western Massachusetts, The Pointe at Dorset Crossing is Simsbury's most convenient luxury apartment community!

1 of 6

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
224 south st
224 South Street, Bristol, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1100 sqft
Brand new 3 bedroom apartments for rent - Property Id: 302179 Beautiful brand new 3 bedroom apartments for rent. Fireplace, stainless steel appliances, gas range. Also has granite countertops, central air conditioning, washer and dryer hook ups.

1 of 11

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
40 Lincoln St. 1st Floor
40 Lincoln St, Bristol, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
Unit 1st Floor Available 08/01/20 1st Floor Available! Garage! Renovated - Property Id: 123858 Lovely 3 Family Completely Renovated Colonial!! A Rare 1ST Floor now AVAILABLE for showings and move in ready 8/1!! There Is A newly Renovated 1 Car

1 of 16

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
2 Units Available
The Francis
42 Stafford Avenue, Bristol, CT
1 Bedroom
$800
Beautiful building on Stafford Avenue in Bristol. Close to Route 6, Route 72 and minutes from 84. No Dogs Allowed (RLNE121608)

1 of 17

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
13 Center Street
13 Center Street, Bristol, CT
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
960 sqft
This is the perfect apartment for you! Schedule your showing today to see this spacious, bright and well maintained 2nd floor | 3 bedroom unit with hardwood floors.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Collinsville, CT

Finding an apartment in Collinsville that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

